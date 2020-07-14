Log in
The HSC Fund significantly increases and diversifies its portfolio

07/14/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Press release 14 July 2020

The HSC Fund significantly increases and diversifies its portfolio

Zurich, 14 July 2020 - The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) acquires a mixed-use, high-yield commercial property in Arbon in the canton of Thurgau. The market value of the property amounts to approximately CHF 26.2 million.

In the canton of Geneva, the property in Versoix acquired in April 2020 can be taken over retroactively as planned. The Canton of Geneva has not exercised its statutory pre-emptive right of purchase.

Commercial area Arbon - Canton Thurgau
On 13 July 2020, HSC Fund signed a purchase agreement for a mixed-use commercial property in Thurgau in Arbon/TG. The property will be taken over retroactively as of 1 July 2020.

The property is situated in an extremely well developed and economically intensive location not far from the motorway. The site has a rentable area of almost 22,500 square meters and generates income of approximately CHF 1.4 million per year with various lease agreements. The acquired property measures around 35,000 square meters.

Versatile, attractive and fully let commercial area with extremely attractive rental rates

The property in Arbon was built in various years of construction and is in an age-appropriate and for a rental very good condition. The current average rent is low, at CHF 65 per square meter per year. The actual return on invested capital is calculated at around 5.5%. The average lease term of over 5 years is well above the average of the current HSC Fund portfolio. The occupancy rate is around 99%.

Versoix - Canton Geneva

The purchase of a modern, mixed-use commercial property in Versoix/GE, with a market value of CHF 31.14 million, already notarised on 30 April 2020, was subject to a statutory right of first refusal by FTI (Foundation pour les terrains Industriels, see the press release dated 4 May 2020). FTI did not exercise this pre-emptive right. As planned, the transfer of benefits and burdens in favour of the HSC Fund took place retroactively as of 1 May 2020.

"When acquiring the commercial property in Versoix, the focus was on the high security of future cash flows. In Arbon, we are acquiring a commercial site that is easy to rent and still has the potential to increase rental income in the mid-term," says Frederic Königsegg, Chief Investment Officer.

With the acquisitions in Arbon and Versoix, HSC Fund increases the total volume of its portfolio by approximately CHF 57 million to almost CHF 705 million. In addition to the improved diversification, investors benefit from an increase in the remaining term of fixed leases (WAULT) to around 4.7 years. The HSC Fund's ability to distribute dividends remains extremely stable even after these two acquisitions.

Media contact

Michael Müller

Frederic Königsegg

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Investment Officer

T +41 43 544 70 80

+41 43 544 70 83

mm@Helvetica.com

fk@Helvetica.com

All press releases can be found under:

www.Helvetica.com

About Helvetica

Helvetica Property is a leading Real Estate Fund and Asset Management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we can provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our Firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund

The HSC Fund is a Swiss real estate fund listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and open to all investors. The HSC Fund invests in commercial and industrial properties in the major economic areas of Switzerland. The fund's portfolio is geared towards long-term value preservation and features high location and property quality as well as broad diversification. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The HSC Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Listing SIX Swiss Exchange; ticker symbol HSC; security 33 550 793; ISIN CH0335507932




