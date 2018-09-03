Log in
The Hair Care Market in the U.S. (2018-2022) - Leading Players are Coty, Henkel, L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 04:59pm CEST

The "Hair Care Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hair Care Market in the US is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.51% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for natural and organic hair care products. Natural and organic hair care products do not contain chemicals that damage hair or affect the overall health of users.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the endorsements to increase product awareness. A key component of advertisement and marketing campaigns is endorsements by celebrities.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of counterfeit products. A counterfeit product is designed, packaged, and marketed in a manner similar to that of the original.

Market Trends

  • Growing Demand for Natural & Organic Hair Care Products
  • Increase in Demand for Hair Care Products Among Men
  • Multichannel Marketing
  • Evolving Consumer Expectations

Key Vendors

  • Coty
  • Henkel
  • L'Oreal
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8. Market Segmentation by Product

9. Customer Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wkwksq/the_hair_care?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
