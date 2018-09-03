The Hair Care Market in the U.S. (2018-2022) - Leading Players are Coty, Henkel, L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hair
The Hair Care Market in the US is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.51%
during the period 2018-2022.
One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for natural and
organic hair care products. Natural and organic hair care products do
not contain chemicals that damage hair or affect the overall health of
users.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
endorsements to increase product awareness. A key component of
advertisement and marketing campaigns is endorsements by celebrities.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the presence of counterfeit products. A counterfeit product is designed,
packaged, and marketed in a manner similar to that of the original.
Market Trends
-
Growing Demand for Natural & Organic Hair Care Products
-
Increase in Demand for Hair Care Products Among Men
-
Multichannel Marketing
-
Evolving Consumer Expectations
Key Vendors
-
Coty
-
Henkel
-
L'Oreal
-
Procter & Gamble
-
Unilever
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8. Market Segmentation by Product
9. Customer Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
