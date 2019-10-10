Log in
The Happy Chocolatier Unveils Holiday Chocolate Gift Collection Offering Uniquely Delightful Experience for the Eyes, Palate and Soul

10/10/2019 | 10:19am EDT

ACTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Happy Chocolatier™, LLC of Acton, MA, today announced the launch of a holiday chocolate truffle gift collection that presents consumers with a unique experience for the eyes, palate and soul. The gift boxes in the collection are filled exclusively with the company’s extra-large cubed truffles in milk and dark chocolate. Every truffle Cubze™ is individually wrapped in a jewel-toned foil like a small gift and contains an inspirational thought about happiness.

Paul McMahon, co-founder of The Happy Chocolatier, said, “For several years customers and fans have told us that giving our truffle Cubze allows them to give two gifts: delicious chocolate truffles and a bit of happiness wisdom. We founded our company and created truffle Cubze with the mission to spread chocolate happiness by pleasing palates and enriching souls. It is satisfying to present a collection for holiday gift giving that truly delivers on our mission.”

The elegant holiday gift collection features a mix of silver and gold boxes that highlight the colorful truffle Cubze, which are presented as mini gifts inside each box. New for holiday 2019 is the Keepsake Cube gift box, which is the perfect cubic shape to echo the chocolate truffle Cubze inside. The unique box opens into two stepped tiers featuring the colorful truffle Cubze.

As in past years, the company is expanding its library of witty and inspirational statements that are wrapped into each truffle Cubze. The new statements chosen this year include:

  • “There is no way to happiness – happiness is the way.”
  • “Be happy with what you have, while working on what you want.”

The Happy Chocolatier
The Happy Chocolatier™, LLC, was founded in June 2011 with the mission to spread chocolate happiness with its cubed truffles. The Happy Chocolatier Cubze offer consumers an all-natural chocolate truffle, plus a bit of happiness wisdom for a truly unique experience that pleases the palate and enriches the soul. Visit the company’s website, www.thehappychocolatier.com, for personal and corporate gifts, to find a retailer or to inquire about the company’s wholesale program.

The Happy Chocolatier and Cubze are trademarks of The Happy Chocolatier, LLC.

Contact:                                                              
Michelle McMahon                                        
978.429.8485
acton@thehappychocolatier.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2212d944-04cc-4520-b518-5b35b4a649b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3a02b93-9781-441e-9d3d-2849db6264fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed02127-3570-46ab-87ed-9dbafbd90477

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82fed8fd-c951-4051-92af-b5bed49d7781

Primary Logo

Keepsake Cube of Chocolate Truffle Cubze

New for 2019 Keepsake Cube designed to reflect the cubed chocolate truffles inside.
Assorted Chocolate Truffle Cubze

Assorted chocolate truffle Cubze from The Happy Chocolatier reflecting their unique cubed shape, colorful foil wraps and happiness statements wrapped into each one.
New Happy Statements for Cubze

The newest additions to the library of witty and inspirational statements about happiness, which are wrapped into every chocolate truffle Cubze.
Holiday Keepsake Cube Gift Box of Chocolate Truffle Cubze

For the 2019 holiday season, we offer the Keepsake Cube with festive red snowflake wrap and bow. The cubed box reflects the cubed chocolate truffle Cubze inside.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
