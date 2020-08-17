The Health Bank : to Partner with Nanotronics Health, LLC, to Distribute Low-Cost, US-Manufactured Non-Invasive Ventilator for Respiratory Support During COVID-19 Pandemic

Salman Arif, the CEO of The Health Bank (THB) Global, announced today that the company is partnering with Nanotronics Health, LLC, to distribute nHaleTM, a non-invasive ventilator. It will be distributed in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region. To support non-invasive respiratory therapy in the region, The Health Bank will also train medical professionals to operate the device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005113/en/

“In pursuit of finding a solution for managing COVID-19 symptoms through non-invasive methods, we have partnered with Nanotronics Health, LLC, for the sale and distribution of the nHaleTM. This partnership makes nHaleTM accessible in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region, benefiting patients and health care providers with an affordable, high-quality solution,” said Zarmina Jafar, Head of Strategy at THB Global.

Nanotronics Health, LLC, obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for nHaleTM for use in traditional healthcare facilities, spaces converted for the care of large numbers of COVID-19 patients, and in at-home settings with a doctor’s prescription. This authorization includes the optional use of supplemental oxygen in tandem with nHale™ when a qualified medical professional prescribes it.

Non-invasive ventilation is critical for COVID-19 patient care in the hospital and beyond. To meet this need, Nanotronics Health, LLC, leveraged Nanotronics’ deep in-house expertise, incorporating advanced AI, Intelligent Factory Control (IFC) and sophisticated engineering to conceive, design and manufacture nHaleTM in under 90 days.

“We developed nHaleTM to meet the urgent need for non-invasive respiratory options for patients suffering from COVID-19,” said Julie Orlando, President of Nanotronics Health, LLC. “We designed for quality, comfort and ease of use, making nHaleTM available at a fraction of the cost of other non-invasive ventilators.”

Nanotronics Health, LLC, developed and designed nHale™ to assist spontaneously breathing adults suffering from COVID-19 disease. It is intended for use in non-life-threatening situations, such as a patient in need of breathing assistance but not in need of invasive ventilatory support based on standard medical protocols.

About The Heath Bank

The Health Bank (THB) is a tech-enabled global health management company that offers individuals, families, and corporations a variety of virtual hospital services to support and manage their health and wellness. With a strong focus on prevention and wellness, we empower our members to be proactive about attaining and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, while preventing illness and disease, through our precision medicine and telemonitoring programs.

Our expertise in personalized healthcare delivery offers members and their loved ones peace of mind when facing any chronic or acute healthcare challenge, no matter how complex.

About Nanotronics Health, LLC

Nanotronics Health, LLC, is a subsidiary of and powered by Nanotronics. The company uses Intelligent Factory Control (IFC) to build and scale medical devices that are affordable, accessible and well-designed. Our first product, nHale™, a non-invasive ventilator, was conceived, built, and obtained Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA within 90 days to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. After obtaining Emergency Use Authorization, Nanotronics Health, LLC, immediately began producing and shipping devices.

About nHaleTM

nHale™ is a bi-level positive air pressure device to support respiratory therapy of spontaneously breathing adults weighing over 30kg suffering from COVID-19 disease. It is a non-invasive ventilator designed to be used in non-life-threatening situations, for spontaneously breathing patients, such as a patient in need of breathing assistance but not in need of invasive ventilatory support based on standard medical protocols.

The machine is for use in traditional healthcare facilities (e.g., hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes) as well as spaces converted for the care of large numbers of COVID-19 patients (e.g., convention centers, university dormitories, motels, etc.). nHale™ is also intended for use in home settings with a doctor’s prescription.

Supplemental oxygen may be used with the nHale™ device to increase the oxygen concentration of the airflow being delivered to the patient only when prescribed and trained by a qualified medical professional. The warnings must be observed when using supplemental oxygen with the nHale™ device.

Nanotronics Health LLC, a subsidiary of Nanotronics, applied Nanotronics’ deep in-house expertise, incorporating advanced AI, Intelligent Factory Control (IFC), and sophisticated engineering to build a machine that is easily manufactured at scale and at a reduced cost to increase accessibility for all Americans. nHale™ is designed for comfort and ease-of-use with the simplicity of one button.

nHale™ has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]; nHale™ is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of the device; nHale™ has not been FDA cleared or approved.

nHale™ is a trademark of Nanotronics in the U.S. which can be found at nanotronics.co/nhale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005113/en/