The Hearing for the Investigation concerning Van Professional Solidarity Association of Natural Gas and Mechanical Installation Firms be held on July 21, 2020

The investigation whether Van Professional Solidarity Association of Natural Gas and Mechanical Installation Firms violated article 4 of the Act no. 4054 by means of price fixing reached the hearing stage. The hearing will be held on July 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

In accordance with the 'Communiqué on Hearings Held before the Competition Board', complainants and third parties who want to attend the meeting should apply to the Competition Authority together with a petition including the information and documents which show their interest in the subject matter of the meeting until the end of the working hours on July 10, 2020.

Respectfully submitted for the information of the public.