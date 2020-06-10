Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Hearing for the Investigation concerning Van Professional Solidarity Association of Natural Gas and Mechanical Installation Firms be held on July 21, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:03am EDT

The investigation whether Van Professional Solidarity Association of Natural Gas and Mechanical Installation Firms violated article 4 of the Act no. 4054 by means of price fixing reached the hearing stage. The hearing will be held on July 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

In accordance with the 'Communiqué on Hearings Held before the Competition Board', complainants and third parties who want to attend the meeting should apply to the Competition Authority together with a petition including the information and documents which show their interest in the subject matter of the meeting until the end of the working hours on July 10, 2020.

Respectfully submitted for the information of the public.

Disclaimer

Turkish Competition Authority published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aSingapore approves Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
RE
04:54aTiny Singapore replaces U.S. as India's top market for engineering exports
RE
04:54aPandemic and Brexit make deeper EU capital market urgent, report says
RE
04:54aEU seeks to boost its capital market
RE
04:53aBrussels' recovery plan is unfair towards Hungary
PU
04:53aCHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT : UK new car sales down -89.0% in May as ‘click and collect' sparks hope ahead of showroom re-opening
PU
04:51aLondon stocks bounce after two days of fall, Fed decision eyed
RE
04:50aSoftBank's Arm at loggerheads with Chinese venture over CEO
RE
04:49aSoftBank's Arm at loggerheads with Chinese venture over CEO
RE
04:48aChina's outstanding total social financing up 12.5% year-on-year at end-May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Ba..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group