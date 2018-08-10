Log in
The Hill’s Solomon Breaks Explosive Story Unveiling Clinton-DOJ-FBI Collusion Behind Mueller Investigation

08/10/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Washington, D.C., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handwritten notes, a memory stick and an admission of a “Hail Mary” leak reveal “the flaws plaguing the early Russia collusion” according to The Hill’s investigative reporter, John Solomon.

“Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson — paid by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to find dirt on her GOP rival — met secretly with a top Justice Department official, right after Trump won the 2016 election,” wrote Solomon. The revelation that the FBI investigation was instigated by spurious, paid opposition research aimed at hurting President Trump is damaging to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s case.  

According to Solomon, further evidence reveals how the political report was passed from the DOJ to the FBI, setting off the Mueller investigation. Solomon reports, “Two days after Ohr's meeting with Simpson, the senior DOJ official met with the FBI and submitted to an interview about what he had learned.”

“And all wondered why a Justice official — Ohr — who was not in the chain of command in the Russia counterintelligence probe, and whose wife worked for Fusion GPS on the Trump project, interviewed Simpson at all,” Solomon wrote.

Solomon also reveals how the private investigation was leaked to the public: “[Fusion GPS Founder Glen [Simpson] asked Chris [Christopher Steele, intelligence operative]  to speak to the Mother Jones reporter. It was Glen’s Hail Mary attempt,” Ohr wrote.

The Hill’s John Solomon exposes the flaws plaguing the early Russia collusion case. Click here to Read THE FULL STORY.  

About The Hill: The Hill is one of the fastest-growing news sites in the United States.The Hill is published by Capitol Hill Publishing Corp, a subsidiary of News Communications, Inc.

 About Hill.tv: The Hill launched Hill.tv in June as a first of its kind digital channel  that provides the most bipartisan coverage of today’s breaking news and analysis. To learn more about the network, visit Hill.tv and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

 John Solomon is an award-winning investigative journalist whose work over the years has exposed U.S. and FBI intelligence failures before the Sept. 11 attacks, federal scientists’ misuse of foster children and veterans in drug experiments, and numerous cases of political corruption. He is The Hill’s executive vice president for video.

David O'Brien
CRAFT DC
215.760.8617
dobrien@craftdc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
