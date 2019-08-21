Log in
The Hillman Group and Cincinnati Bengals Team Up to Support Make-A-Wish

08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) and The Hillman Group, Inc. (collectively, “Hillman” or the “Company”) announced today that Hillman and the Cincinnati Bengals are once again teaming up to support Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana with ‘Wash for Wishes,’ a car wash fundraiser on August 24th, 2019

Hillman and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Wash for Wishes on Saturday, August 24th from 10-2 p.m. at the Southern Ohio office of Make-A-Wish in Blue Ash, OH.  The goal of the fundraiser is to grant life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses who need a wish.  Bengals players, legends, Ben-Gals, Who Dey and associates from the three organizations will be onsite to support the cause.  Hillman will present their donation to Make-A-Wish Executives during an on-field pregame ceremony during the 2019 season.

Greg Gluchowski, Hillman’s President and CEO commented: “Hillman is thrilled to partner with the Bengals on the Wash for Wishes campaign and support the important work that Make-A-Wish provides for the Cincinnati area. We are proud to join the Bengals in realizing our corporate responsibilities to give back to an organization who provides so much support to local children and families where we work and live.”

The Wash for Wishes fundraiser will be held on August 24th from 10:00am – 2:00pm at the Make-A-Wish headquarters in Blue Ash located at 4500 Cooper Road #304, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Chief Advancement Officer, John Carreon commented: “We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with The Hillman Group and the Cincinnati Bengals. Their support is vital to creating life-changing wishes for local children and families.”

About Hillman
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 38,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at http://www.hillmangroup.com or call Investor Relations at (513) 851-4900, ext. 68284.

About Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. There are currently over 250 children in southern Ohio who are awaiting their wish. For more details on how to get engaged with our chapter, please visit www.oki.wish.org or follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
