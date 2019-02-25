The Hilton Vilamoura dazzles business travellers from all over the world

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its stunning climate and spectacular landscapes, the Algarve has long been a desirable destination. It is particularly renowned for its Vilamoura resort, which has become a well-known MICE destination in the region.



Business travellers can find ample relaxation at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort and Spa, which boasts five-star facilities and is located just 25 minutes from Faro International Airport. In total, the hotel has 176 bedrooms, six pools with cascading waterfalls and is centred around five acres of picturesque gardens.

The hotel offers 10 different MICE venues for varying group sizes and functions, with a capacity of up to 300 people. In fact, it has dedicated a whole floor to corporate space. Its four-hectare resort, which also features unique outdoor areas and an array of leisure facilities, is the perfect solution for MICE activities.

Hilton Vilamoura boasts a conference hall with more than 1,000sq m of meeting space. This versatile space doubles up as a ballroom, giving event planners the opportunity to put on high-end functions that will impress even the most discerning guest.

In addition, Hilton Vilamoura has eight meeting rooms, all of which are equipped with modern technological facilities. The hotel’s meetings coordinator is on hand to ensure guests make the most out of their professional experience at the Hilton Vilamoura.

When guests are not working, they can enjoy the hotel’s other facilities, such as the onsite spa – which is Portugal’s largest – as well as a fitness centre. There are also three restaurants in which guests can enjoy some of the country’s finest dishes, and three bars for evening drinks.

