The Hoffman Agency Names Syreeta Mussante North America Managing Director

08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

The Hoffman Agency, a global communications consultancy, today announced that Syreeta Mussante has taken the role of North America managing director effective September 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005049/en/

Syreeta Mussante (Photo: Business Wire)

Syreeta Mussante (Photo: Business Wire)

Mussante arrives at the Agency after five years at the Bateman Group where she was executive vice president.

“It’s rare to find an individual who is a rainmaker and also deeply cares about the service delivery for existing clients,” said Lou Hoffman, CEO of The Hoffman Agency. “Syreeta brings both of these qualities to the Agency.”

“Plus, you can’t teach someone to command a room.”

Defining communications broadly to include digital, content marketing, thought leadership as well as traditional PR, The Hoffman Agency expects 21% growth this year with global revenues hitting $16.6M.

“In our increasingly global business climate, the ability to provide truly integrated communications across geographies is a differentiator,” said Mussante. “The Hoffman Agency is uniquely positioned to be the smart, strategic partner that executives need to grow their business in the U.S. and around the world. The opportunity to lead this world-class team at this pivotal moment is too exciting to resist.”

Mussante follows in the footsteps of Steve Burkhart who is retiring from day-to-day consultancy life.

One of the few independent PR consultancies with global reach, The Hoffman Agency comprises 13 offices across the globe, including San Jose, California, and Vancouver, Washington (outside of Portland), in the U.S. as well as Beijing, Berlin, Jakarta, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei and Tokyo.

About the Hoffman Agency

The Hoffman Agency (www.hoffman.com) specializes in markets of complexity. The firm brings the best of both worlds to its clients — the high touch of a boutique, with the sophistication in services associated with the mega shops. While campaigns vary by client and industry, all share one theme: the creation of content that reflects the tenets of storytelling and what the firm terms storytelling techniques.


© Business Wire 2019
