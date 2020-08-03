Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Hokusai Award Executive Committee Began Accepting Entries for the “World Hokusai Award”. Hokusai Award Executive Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

The Hokusai Award Executive Committee (Kotobashi, Sumida Ward, Tokyo) began accepting entries for the “World Hokusai Award” on July 7, 2020, to discover the Hokusai Katsushika of the next generation.

This year, 2020, is the 260th anniversary of the birth of Hokusai Katsushika. In honor of this rare genius, the committee is holding a “World Hokusai Award” contest to seek out artists who may be the Hokusai Katsushika of the future. The theme of the entry is “A Gene of Hokusai, Passion Beyond Time”. There are three categories, including manga, illustration, and animation. The selection will be made by popular vote and by a total of seven judges, including five judges from the manga, animation, and illustration industries, and two judges from the scheduled venue of Sumida ward.

Prizes (Each Category)
Gold Prize: 500,000 Yen and an extra sponsor prize
Silver Prize: 300,000 Yen and an extra sponsor prize
Bronze Prize: 100,000 Yen and an extra sponsor prize

Furthermore, a grand prize will be selected from the winners of the above three categories, and 1,000,000 Yen will be awarded.

There might be no winner in each category after careful consideration.

Please see application guidelines on our website.

We are looking forward to receiving your entries, which should be reminiscent of Hokusai Katsushika, who is regarded as the originator of Japanese pop culture.

[ World Hokusai Award ]
Date: November 22 and 23, 2020
Objective: To find talented young artists who may be the next Hokusai Katsushika.
Application Deadline: September 30, 2020
Supported by: General Incorporated Association Manga Japan, Hokusai 260 Co., Ltd. (Sun Capital Management Group)
Organizer: Hokusai Award Executive Committee
URL: http://www.hokusai-award.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pL'ORÉAL : News release: "2020 Half-Year Financial Report"
GL
12:20pHBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31.07.2020
TE
12:19pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19pBurlington Stores Team Up with AdoptAClassroom.org to Raise Needed Funds for Teachers & Students During COVID-19
PR
12:17pU.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
RE
12:17pGAS PLUS S P A : Aggiornamento calendario annuale degli eventi societari 2020
PU
12:17pL'OREAL : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
12:17pBONDUELLE : The August 03 2020 2019-2020 Financial Year Revenue
PU
12:17pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Strategic Deal with Remote Streaming Developer Parsec To Deliver New Gaming Experiences Through Streaming
PU
12:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 juli 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group