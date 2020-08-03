The Hokusai Award Executive Committee Began Accepting Entries for the “World Hokusai Award”. Hokusai Award Executive Committee

The Hokusai Award Executive Committee (Kotobashi, Sumida Ward, Tokyo) began accepting entries for the “World Hokusai Award” on July 7, 2020, to discover the Hokusai Katsushika of the next generation.

This year, 2020, is the 260th anniversary of the birth of Hokusai Katsushika. In honor of this rare genius, the committee is holding a “World Hokusai Award” contest to seek out artists who may be the Hokusai Katsushika of the future. The theme of the entry is “A Gene of Hokusai, Passion Beyond Time”. There are three categories, including manga, illustration, and animation. The selection will be made by popular vote and by a total of seven judges, including five judges from the manga, animation, and illustration industries, and two judges from the scheduled venue of Sumida ward.

Prizes (Each Category)

Gold Prize: 500,000 Yen and an extra sponsor prize

Silver Prize: 300,000 Yen and an extra sponsor prize

Bronze Prize: 100,000 Yen and an extra sponsor prize

Furthermore, a grand prize will be selected from the winners of the above three categories, and 1,000,000 Yen will be awarded.

There might be no winner in each category after careful consideration.

Please see application guidelines on our website.

We are looking forward to receiving your entries, which should be reminiscent of Hokusai Katsushika, who is regarded as the originator of Japanese pop culture.

[ World Hokusai Award ]

Date: November 22 and 23, 2020

Objective: To find talented young artists who may be the next Hokusai Katsushika.

Application Deadline: September 30, 2020

Supported by: General Incorporated Association Manga Japan, Hokusai 260 Co., Ltd. (Sun Capital Management Group)

Organizer: Hokusai Award Executive Committee

URL: http://www.hokusai-award.com

