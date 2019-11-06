Log in
The Home Depot Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Furniture, Tools, Kitchen Appliances & Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

11/06/2019 | 11:38pm EST

We’re listing the top early The Home Depot Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on furniture, appliances, tools & vacuums.

Compare the top The Home Depot deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on tools, kitchen appliances, furniture & vacuums listed below by the deals team at Retail Fuse.

Best The Home Depot deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Consumers can find nearly everything they might need for any home improvement project at Home Depot, the country's largest retailer of tools and furniture. Operating both retail and online stores, Home Depot provides kitchen appliances, power tools, flooring materials, cabinetry, and outdoor equipment from all the top brands as well as their own house brands. The company regularly offers discounts on selected items, especially during popular shopping holidays such as Black Friday.

Will Black Friday 2019 last more than a single day? The much-awaited Black Friday lands on November 29 this year, with Cyber Monday following a few days later on December 2.

Amazon’s Black Friday promotions and sales run for the entirety of November. Early deals become accessible by the first week of the month with more added hourly during the official start of Black Friday Deals Week. With Walmart’s Early Deals Drop, online shoppers can find discounts on everything from children’s toys to electronics. Their sales begin on October 25th and continue throughout November. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Most big-box retailers make their Black Friday deals available until Cyber Monday, although Amazon further adds an extra week, continuing the promotion as Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
