The Homer Laughlin China Company :® Has New Three-Year Contract With Union

11/18/2019 | 12:37pm EST

The Homer Laughlin China Company is pleased to announce a new contract with its employee members of the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union on behalf of Local 419M. Approximately 400 union-represented employees are covered by the approved three-year contract.

Homer Laughlin President Elizabeth McIlvain said, “This contract demonstrates that both sides are committed to keeping this area the heart of the American pottery industry. We look forward to a productive next three years, and beyond.”

“The approved contract reinforces the commitment of all involved parties to our community, good jobs, mutual trust, and making the best products for our customers,” McIlvain added. “We thank our represented employees for backing the agreement. It ensures that smooth operations will continue as we manufacture our high-quality, American-made dinnerware right here in West Virginia, USA.”

About The Homer Laughlin China Company

The Homer Laughlin China Company (HLC Inc.), founded in 1871, is the largest domestic tableware manufacturer in the United States, employing over 800 skilled craftsmen in a 37-acre facility. Homer Laughlin China and Hall China comprise the HLC Inc. family of companies. HLC’s diverse range of lead-free commercial dinnerware meets every conceivable need for today’s discerning chefs and restaurateurs. Setting the tone — not just the table — is at the heart of the HLC commitment to its customers. For more information, please contact HLC Inc., 672 Fiesta Drive, Newell, WV 26050. Phone: (800) 452-4462. Fax: (800) 533-8918. Web: www.hlcdinnerware.com. Email: hlc@hlchina.com.


© Business Wire 2019
