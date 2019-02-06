The Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen to Chair the CHLI "We Belong" Scholarship Campaign

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is honored to announce that CHLI founder, The Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, will continue to serve on the CHLI Board, and that, in addition, she will chair CHLI's "We Belong" Scholarship Campaign.

Since the founding of CHLI in 2003, approximately 200 Hispanic college students have shared the CHLI internship or fellowship experience. The CHLI Global Leaders program provides hands-on experience to help Hispanic college students become future leaders.

The CHLI "We Belong" Scholarship Campaign will increase the number of students CHLI sponsors yearly through its Global Leaders Program, increasing the amount of Hispanic future leaders.

CHLI Chairman, The Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart, stated, "Since CHLI's founding, Ileana has been dedicated to its mission. She has helped many students from the CHLI Global Leaders Program by welcoming them to her office in the nation's capital and mentoring them. It is an honor that my sister in the trenches, Ileana, will stay on the CHLI Board and Chair the "We Belong" Campaign to continue to prepare our future leaders."

"I am honored to continue working with this excellent organization that has changed the lives of many college students. As Chair of the "We Belong" Scholarship Campaign for CHLI, I look forward to increasing the number of global leaders CHLI can nurture and prepare to increase Hispanic leadership around our nation," stated Ros-Lehtinen.

Former Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen now serves as a Senior Advisor at Akin Gump; a Distinguished Presidential Fellow at her alma mater, University of Miami; and a Public Service Fellow at Georgetown University.

For more information about the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI), and the "We Belong" Campaign, visit www.chli.org.

To read the Spanish release click here.

About CHLI:

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress and corporate leaders to advance the Hispanic community's economic progress with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. Founded in 2003, CHLI is a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization. CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the diversity of thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent.

