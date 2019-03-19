The Housing Fund : CEO Marshall Crawford is Installed to the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition Hall of Fame

The Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition recently awarded Marshall Crawford into the organization’s Hall of Fame for his decades’ work in affordable housing, most notably his current role as CEO of The Housing Fund.

Crawford was installed at the organization’s Annual Meeting of the Coalition on March 7 in Nashville.

The TNAHC Hall of Fame recognizes community members with at least three years’ experience in Tennessee affordable housing. The honor extends to local officials and anyone who has offered their mentorship to demonstrate a commitment in educating others. The recognition is through nominations only, which are open annually.

Before joining The Housing Fund in 2017, Crawford built his career working with organizations and teams dedicated to affordable housing. He served with NeighborWorks® America for 13 years as a relationship manager for the NeighborWorks Organizations in Tennessee and senior director of the Southern Region. He started his banking career in Nashville participating in the management training program at Third National Bank, which now known as SunTrust Bank. His dedication to equitable housing extends back to his formative years, when he researched and wrote a comprehensive thesis on discriminatory practices in mortgage lending.

Last year, Crawford established a partnership between The Housing Fund and the USDA by becoming an approved Intermediary for the Direct Loan Packaging program, which provides affordable housing loans to low-income applicants in rural areas. As an Intermediary, The Housing Fund performs quality assurance, technical assistance and outreach efforts throughout Tennessee and three additional states.

Through this partnership, Program Director of Rural Housing Service, Single Family and Multi-Family Housing, Don Harris recognized Crawford’s commitment to both local and national affordable housing initiatives and nominated him for the TNAHC Hall of Fame.

“Mr. Crawford is a leader who is always seeking new opportunities to advance affordable housing not only in Nashville but throughout the state,” said Harris. “He is active in both local and affordable housing efforts and initiatives both locally and at the national level.”

Since joining The Housing Fund, Crawford’s leadership has helped drive the success of multiple efforts, including the establishment of Nashville’s first community land trust model and Homebuyer Education programs. Both align eligible borrowers with affordable housing and help enhance neighborhoods through entrepreneurship and working spaces. In the past two decades, the organization has loaned over $55 million, leveraging a total of $400 million to help low-income communities secure their own homes. Through his leadership at The Housing Fund, Crawford aims to continue seeking new opportunities and state solutions for affordable housing.

