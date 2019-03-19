The Housing Fund : CEO Marshall Crawford is Installed to the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition Hall of Fame

The Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition recently awarded Marshall
Crawford into the organization’s Hall of Fame for his decades’ work in
affordable housing, most notably his current role as CEO of The Housing
Fund.
Crawford was installed at the organization’s Annual Meeting of the
Coalition on March 7 in Nashville.
The TNAHC Hall of Fame recognizes community members with at least three
years’ experience in Tennessee affordable housing. The honor extends to
local officials and anyone who has offered their mentorship to
demonstrate a commitment in educating others. The recognition is through
nominations only, which are open annually.
Before joining The Housing Fund in 2017, Crawford built his career
working with organizations and teams dedicated to affordable housing. He
served with NeighborWorks® America for 13 years as a relationship
manager for the NeighborWorks Organizations in Tennessee and senior
director of the Southern Region. He started his banking career in
Nashville participating in the management training program at Third
National Bank, which now known as SunTrust Bank. His dedication to
equitable housing extends back to his formative years, when he
researched and wrote a comprehensive thesis on discriminatory practices
in mortgage lending.
Last year, Crawford established a partnership between The Housing Fund
and the USDA by becoming an approved Intermediary for the Direct Loan
Packaging program, which provides affordable housing loans to low-income
applicants in rural areas. As an Intermediary, The Housing Fund performs
quality assurance, technical assistance and outreach efforts throughout
Tennessee and three additional states.
Through this partnership, Program Director of Rural Housing Service,
Single Family and Multi-Family Housing, Don Harris recognized Crawford’s
commitment to both local and national affordable housing initiatives and
nominated him for the TNAHC Hall of Fame.
“Mr. Crawford is a leader who is always seeking new opportunities to
advance affordable housing not only in Nashville but throughout the
state,” said Harris. “He is active in both local and affordable housing
efforts and initiatives both locally and at the national level.”
Since joining The Housing Fund, Crawford’s leadership has helped drive
the success of multiple efforts, including the establishment of
Nashville’s first community land trust model and Homebuyer Education
programs. Both align eligible borrowers with affordable housing and help
enhance neighborhoods through entrepreneurship and working spaces. In
the past two decades, the organization has loaned over $55 million,
leveraging a total of $400 million to help low-income communities secure
their own homes. Through his leadership at The Housing Fund, Crawford
aims to continue seeking new opportunities and state solutions for
affordable housing.
