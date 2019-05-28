The Hoxworth Blood Center and Biolog-id signed a partnership contract to manage blood products in Cincinnati metropolitan area

The Biolog-id solution was first implemented in 2018 to focus on the
distribution and inventory management of Platelet Concentrates (PCs)
between the Blood Center and 4 hospitals located nearby.
In 2019, it is also covering the Phenotyped Red Blood Cell Concentrates
(RBCs) managed by the Hoxworth Blood Center’s Immunohematology Reference
Laboratory (IRL). The laboratory provides testing and consultation to
assist hospitals in solving patients’ red blood cell serological
problems.
The implementation of the Biolog-Transfusion® in Hoxworth Blood Center
ensures the availability of platelets concentrates and their on-time
delivery while reducing the risk of wastage by implementing a safe
return of unused products and more particularly to reduce the
transportation costs from the Blood Center to the hospitals, control the
shelf life of the remote platelets stock sitting in the hospitals, allow
the unused products to return and be reassigned in a timely manner
before expiration, reduce wastage of products overall, improve accuracy
and documentation of inventory and better comply with regulatory
requirements.
“As of today, we are satisfied with the BIOLOG-ID solution for
platelets as well as their professional and committing team” says
Jose A. Cancelas, Director of Hoxworth Blood Center.
Extension on the overall blood product production and supply is under
consideration by Hoxworth Blood Center.
About Hoxworth Blood Center
Hoxworth Blood Center is a
public institution belonging to the University of Cincinnati (OH).
Hoxworth Blood Center collects ~90,000 donations per year and serves
more than 30 hospitals and healthcare centers in the States of Ohio,
Indiana and Kentucky.
About Biolog-id
Biolog-id has developed a patended smart
solution for the management and traceability of sensitive health
products, based on RFID technology: blood products, plasma for
fractionation and chemotherapy. Biolog-id operates in North America,
Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific region and has 90 employees
worldwide. Biolod-id is owned by its founder, managers and the Xerys
Funds
www.biolog-id.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005212/en/