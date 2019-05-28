Log in
The Hoxworth Blood Center and Biolog-id signed a partnership contract to manage blood products in Cincinnati metropolitan area

05/28/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Hoxworth Blood Center (Cincinnati, OH) has implemented the Biolog Transfusion®, an RFID Blood Supply Management solution in order to better track the flow of platelets concentrates and red blood cell concentrates.

The Biolog-id solution was first implemented in 2018 to focus on the distribution and inventory management of Platelet Concentrates (PCs) between the Blood Center and 4 hospitals located nearby.

In 2019, it is also covering the Phenotyped Red Blood Cell Concentrates (RBCs) managed by the Hoxworth Blood Center’s Immunohematology Reference Laboratory (IRL). The laboratory provides testing and consultation to assist hospitals in solving patients’ red blood cell serological problems.

The implementation of the Biolog-Transfusion® in Hoxworth Blood Center ensures the availability of platelets concentrates and their on-time delivery while reducing the risk of wastage by implementing a safe return of unused products and more particularly to reduce the transportation costs from the Blood Center to the hospitals, control the shelf life of the remote platelets stock sitting in the hospitals, allow the unused products to return and be reassigned in a timely manner before expiration, reduce wastage of products overall, improve accuracy and documentation of inventory and better comply with regulatory requirements.

As of today, we are satisfied with the BIOLOG-ID solution for platelets as well as their professional and committing team” says Jose A. Cancelas, Director of Hoxworth Blood Center.

Extension on the overall blood product production and supply is under consideration by Hoxworth Blood Center.

About Hoxworth Blood Center
Hoxworth Blood Center is a public institution belonging to the University of Cincinnati (OH). Hoxworth Blood Center collects ~90,000 donations per year and serves more than 30 hospitals and healthcare centers in the States of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

About Biolog-id
Biolog-id has developed a patended smart solution for the management and traceability of sensitive health products, based on RFID technology: blood products, plasma for fractionation and chemotherapy. Biolog-id operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific region and has 90 employees worldwide. Biolod-id is owned by its founder, managers and the Xerys Funds
www.biolog-id.com


© Business Wire 2019
