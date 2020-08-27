The Hut Group plans listing in boost to London IPO market

Aug 27 (Reuters) - E-commerce retailer The Hut Group Ltd
said on Thursday it was planning an initial public offering in
London, planning to raise at least 920 million pounds ($1.21
billion), as it looks to tap pandemic-accelerated investor
appetite for the sector.
In potentially the first major IPO in London since the
COVID-19 crisis started, the company plans to list at least 20%
of its stock, using a fixed offer price that would give it a
pre-listing valuation of around 4.5 billion pounds.
"THG has enjoyed strong growth since being founded in 2004,
employing more than 7,000 people and establishing a track record
of consistent delivery for our customers," THG Chief Executive
and co-founder Matthew Moulding said.
THG, which sells a range of products including the latest
Levi's collection, books and Lego through its websites, has
benefited from a major pick-up in online shopping as people
stayed away from physical shops during lockdowns.
The global health crisis largely halted new stock market
listings earlier in the year when markets recorded sharp falls
with investors shying away from risky assets as they assessed
the virus's economic impact. Since then the IPO market has
picked up markedly in Asia and the United States, but had
remained dormant in Europe.
THG, the owner of skincare and beauty lines, such as ESPA,
Illamasqua and lookfantastic, said it has seen strong revenue
and earnings in the first half of 2020 on the back of a spike in
online demand. It booked revenue of 1.1 billion pounds in 2019,
up 24.5% year-on-year.
THG targets overall revenue growth of 20-25% over the
medium term.
($1 = 0.7575 pounds)
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru
Editing by Rachel Armstrong)