The I4MS Initiative Launches the First Disruptor Awards Contest for the Best Experiments Featuring Digital Transformation

08/29/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

The project funded by the European Commission will award the best projects in additive manufacturing, CPS, IoT, robotics, HPC or laser technologies

The European Commission’s Initiative I4MS has created the Disruptors Awards contest, a competition that aims to award the most innovative experiments and best cases in additive manufacturing, CPS, IoT, robotics, HPC or laser technologies. The Disruptors Awards Call will select the best cases illustrating a company's ability to innovate and implement ICT technologies to meet its business needs, bring radical innovation to their sector and capacity of achieving national or international scale.

This Call is available to SMEs that have received technological and financial support from the Innovation Actions that are part of the I4MS initiative (Fortissimo, Cloudflow, CloudSMEs, LASHARE, INTEFIX, EuRoC, Appolo, ReconCell, BeinCPPS, Fortissimo2, HORSE, MIDIH, Cloudifacturing, L4MS and AMable) since its foundation.

The best proposal will win the following prize package:

  • A Plane ticket and the accommodation of 1 representative of the winning experiment to participate in the Disruptors Awards Ceremony
  • A specially designed offline and online visibility during the Mobile World Congress and 2 exhibition tickets (access to selected seminars and courses are included).
  • A free booth or space to showcase the experiment during the FIWARE Summit Fall 2018
  • A tailor-made workshop with Danish Technological Institute and MADE about technological and innovation support in the realization process of the winning project.
  • A ticket for the I4MS Bootcamp, where a small group of SMEs will receive a brief training on pitching, fundraising and tips to connect with corporates and private investors.

The winning project will be also awarded with the I4MS visibility package which includes the promotion of the experiment and the winning SMEs or midcap via the I4MS online community, website, social networks, blog and I4MS newsletter as the best digital transformation case.

All applications must be in English and submitted before the 5th of September 2018 at 17:00 (CET). The results will be published in October 2018 at i4ms.eu.

More information on http://i4ms.eu/about/disruptor-awards

I4MS is funded under the Factories of Future Program and H2020, and coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox Accelerator, Foreningen MADE, Danish Technological Institute, FIWARE Foundation EV and Axencia Galega de Innovación.


© Business Wire 2018
