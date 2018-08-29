The I4MS Initiative Launches the First Disruptor Awards Contest for the Best Experiments Featuring Digital Transformation

The European Commission’s Initiative I4MS has created the Disruptors
Awards contest, a competition that aims to award the most innovative
experiments and best cases in additive manufacturing, CPS, IoT,
robotics, HPC or laser technologies. The Disruptors Awards Call will
select the best cases illustrating a company's ability to innovate and
implement ICT technologies to meet its business needs, bring radical
innovation to their sector and capacity of achieving national or
international scale.
This Call is available to SMEs that have received technological and
financial support from the Innovation Actions that are part of the I4MS
initiative (Fortissimo, Cloudflow, CloudSMEs, LASHARE, INTEFIX, EuRoC,
Appolo, ReconCell, BeinCPPS, Fortissimo2, HORSE, MIDIH, Cloudifacturing,
L4MS and AMable) since its foundation.
The best proposal will win the following prize package:
-
A Plane ticket and the accommodation of 1 representative of the
winning experiment to participate in the Disruptors Awards Ceremony
-
A specially designed offline and online visibility during the Mobile
World Congress and 2 exhibition tickets (access to selected seminars
and courses are included).
-
A free booth or space to showcase the experiment during the FIWARE
Summit Fall 2018
-
A tailor-made workshop with Danish Technological Institute and MADE
about technological and innovation support in the realization process
of the winning project.
-
A ticket for the I4MS Bootcamp, where a small group of SMEs will
receive a brief training on pitching, fundraising and tips to connect
with corporates and private investors.
The winning project will be also awarded with the I4MS visibility
package which includes the promotion of the experiment and the
winning SMEs or midcap via the I4MS online community, website, social
networks, blog and I4MS newsletter as the best digital transformation
case.
All applications must be in English and submitted before the 5th
of September 2018 at 17:00 (CET). The results will be published in
October 2018 at i4ms.eu.
More information on http://i4ms.eu/about/disruptor-awards
I4MS is funded under the Factories of Future Program and H2020, and
coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox
Accelerator, Foreningen MADE, Danish Technological Institute, FIWARE
Foundation EV and Axencia Galega de Innovación.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005304/en/