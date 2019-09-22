Log in
The Inauguration of PhilEnergy was held in Jakarta, Indonesia

09/22/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets and UBM Exhibitions Philippines Inc. have officially launched PhilEnergy: Towards Energy Security and Sustainable Development on September 11, 2019 at the Jakarta International Expo in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ASEAN HANDSHAKE. (from left) Ir. Mohd Khir bin Muhammad (Hon. Sec – IEM); Dr. S. Milton (Sr Advisor of METI); Mr. M. Gandhi (Group Man. Dir. (ASEAN Bus.) & Sr. VP- Informa Markets Asia); Ir. David Lai Kong Phooi (Pres. - IEM); Dato’ Ir. Ahmad Asri Hamid (Chief Exec - CIDB, Malaysia); Ms. Maria Concepcion Simundac (CorpSec - PE2); Mr. Erel Narida (Pres - REAP); Mr. Edmund Araga (Pres - eVAP); and Dr. Cirilo Calibjo (Nat Pres - IIEE).

 

SEAL THE PARTNERSHIP DEAL. (from left, seated) Mr. M. Gandhi (Group Man. Dir. (ASEAN Bus. & Sr. VP - Informa Markets Asia) and Dr. Cirilo Calibjo (Nat Pres - IIEE). (from left, at the back Ir. Mohd Khir bin Muhammad (Hon. Sec - IEM); Ir. David Lai Kong Phooi (Pres. - IEM); Dr. S. Milton (Sr Advisor of METI); Dato’ Ir. Ahmad Asri Hamid (Chief Exec - CIDB, Malaysia); Mr. Erel Narida (Pres - REAP); Mr. Edmund Araga (Pres - eVAP); Ms. Maria Concepcion Simundac (CorpSec - PE2).

 

(from left) Ms. Vicky Tan (Sr Event Mngr - Informa Markets | UBM); Mr. Eugenio Araullo - (VP Int Affairs - IIEE) and Mr. Rodrigo Pecolera (VP Ext Affairs - IIEE); Mr. Dexter Deyto (GM - Informa Markets | UBM Phils.); Mr. Erel Narida (Pres - REAP); Ms. Maria Concepcion Simundac (CorpSec - PE2); Dr. Cirilo Calibjo (National President - IIEE); Mr. Edmund Araga (Pres - eVAP); Mr. Lyndon Bague (VP Tech Affairs - IIEE) and Mr. Noel Fernandez (Immed Frm Pres - IIEE).

 

Logo of PhilEnergy

Mr. M. Gandhi, Group Managing Director (ASEAN Business) & Senior Vice President of Informa Markets Asia, led the inauguration of PhilEnergy and the MoU signing with Mr. Erel Narida -- President, Renewable Energy Association of the Philippines (REAP), Ms. Maria Concepcion Simundac -- Corporate Secretary, Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2), Dr. Cirilo Calibjo -- National President, Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE), and Mr. Edmund Araga -- President, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (eVAP).

PhilEnergy, will be in conjunction with Renewable Energy (RE), Energy Efficiency (EE), Electric and Power (E&P), Electric Vehicle (EV), and Energy Storage (ES).

"By including more energy sectors in our show, we are expressing our full support to the Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines to pave the way for local and international investors in developing alternative energy resources," said Mr. M. Gandhi.

Present to witness the launching and MoU signing were Senior Advisor Dr. S. Milton of the Masyarakat Energi Terbarukan Indonesia (METI) or The Indonesian Renewable Energy Society, Chief Executive Dato' Ir. Ahmad Asri Hamid of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Ir. David Lai Kong Phooi, President of the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM).

Dr. Calibjo commenced the presentations with the 2018 report on the Demand, Supply, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, and Significant Incidents in the Electric & Power industry in the Philippines.

During his speech on renewable energy, Mr. Narida highlighted, "the signing of the 'Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) Act' and the crafting of RE circulars would contribute to ease of doing business in the Philippine RE market by streamlining the permitting process of power generation, transmission, and distribution projects."

"The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act was finally approved after 30 years, but the government and other sectors will need to step up collaborations to sustain the Energy Efficiency market reforms," according to Ms. Simundac.

On the Philippine EV industry, Mr. Araga said that "by building right connections with the ASEAN EV industries, we are moving forward to attaining our dream to make the Philippines the EV hub in the region."

PhilEnergy 2021 will be held on March 24 to 26, 2021 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Philippines, with 300 international exhibiting companies, over 10,000 highly-targeted quality visitors, and 50 high-level Conference and Seminars led by industry experts.

For more information on PhilEnergy, please visit www.philenergyexpo.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inauguration-of-philenergy-was-held-in-jakarta-indonesia-300922301.html

SOURCE PhilEnergy


© PRNewswire 2019
