Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Inception Founders Demand Resolution to MedMen Stock Dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

Recent events prompt arbitration filing

In the wake of MedMen’s financial statements released last week, The Inception Companies announced today that its affiliated entity, MMMG-MC, has filed a demand for arbitration in place of its pending lawsuit alleging breaches of fiduciary duty by MedMen founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin.

Daniel Petrocelli, attorney for Inception founders Brent Cox and Omar Mangalji, said the recent reports and news regarding MedMen prompted a decision to seek a speedier resolution through arbitration rather than the courts.

“Since our clients filed their lawsuit alleging mismanagement of MedMen, the company’s losses have continued, several executives have resigned, debt is accumulating and valuable real estate assets have been sold,’’ Petrocelli said. “Meanwhile, MedMen’s procedural filings delayed the case until November. That delay is untenable given our clients’ views that MedMen’s financial condition is rapidly deteriorating. In order to obtain prompt relief, they have decided to file an expedited arbitration.’’

Cox and Mangalji, through MMMG-MC, sued Bierman and Modlin earlier this year after MedMen unilaterally prohibited MMMG shareholders from having their shares distributed to them to trade, while allowing other shareholders to do so.

The lawsuit stated that “Not only did defendants Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin fail in their obligation to operate in good faith and in the best interests of MMMG, but they treated MMMG and MedMen as their exclusive property and personal piggybank. They used their nearly complete control over the MedMen enterprise to enrich themselves at the expense of the Plaintiffs and the other shareholders of MMMG.’’


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pDERWENT LONDON : Convertible Bond Offering and Repurchase - Update
PU
12:58pFITBIT : 5 Things Sleep Doctors Tell Their Friends
PU
12:58pAI AND CYBERSECURITY : Are We Fueling Hackers' Fire?
PU
12:58pROGERS : to Participate in Stifel's Multi-Sector Conference
AQ
12:58pCHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 192 pts at 26,953 midday; turnover at HK$44.9bn
AQ
12:58pNEW HOME : Promontory at Civita by The New Home Company is the Nation's Best Multi-Family Housing Community
BU
12:56pOil on Track for Bear Market Due to Global-Growth Fears--2nd Update
DJ
12:56pFACEBOOK : Dutch 'Big Brother' creator sues Facebook over fake Bitcoin ads
RE
12:54pALPHABET : YouTube Seeks to Remove More Hateful, Supremacist Content
DJ
12:53pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : 5 ways to conquer tomorrow's revenue models with modern pricing analytics
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slumps 4% on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About