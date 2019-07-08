Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

'The Incredible Disappearing Bond Yields'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:42am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - The past week has seen world bond markets reach new milestones, completing a collapse in borrowing costs for governments across the globe over the last 6 months.

The following graphics track the disappearance of yields and flattening of maturity curves across government bond markets this year:

1) EURO ZONE

After the nomination of Christine Lagarde to take over from Mario Draghi at the helm of the European Central Bank later this year, euro zone debt yields fell even further into negative yielding territory, as markets took the view that policy at the ECB will remain dovish. The yield on Germany's 10-year Bund - the euro zone's government debt benchmark - fell below the ECB's overnight deposit rate for the first time ever.

For a graphic on Euro
zone government debt falls further into negative yielding territory, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2YFiJUF

2) UNITED STATES

With the Federal Reserve pivoting towards a dovish policy stance since the start of the year, yields on U.S. Treasuries have steadily fallen across the bond market curve, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below the upper bound of the Fed's interest rate band for the first time in 11 years. Only the 30-year Treasury bond yields higher than the upper bound of the Fed's interest rate as of early July.


For a graphic on U.S. government debt yield curve, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2YHFE1M

3) UNITED KINGDOM

The UK's gilts market also hit another milestone, with the yield on the 10-year gilt falling below the Bank of England's policy rate for the first time in 11 years.


For a graphic on UK government debt yield curve, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2G0rm4R

4) SWITZERLAND

A recent Reuters poll showed a majority of economists believe the Swiss National Bank will hold its ultra-loose monetary policy until at least 2021. That expectation, coupled with the SNB's policy of keeping the Swiss franc from appreciating against the euro, has pushed all long-dated Swiss government bonds into negative-yielding territory except for the 50-year bond.


For a graphic on Swiss government debt yield curve, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2YOFAwY

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Ritvik Carvalho
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGDOM HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.59% 1.71 End-of-day quote.34.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
07:42a'The Incredible Disappearing Bond Yields'
RE
04:36a‘Markets make mistakes' - Why bonds may have overreacted on inflation
RE
07/07Where to Invest When the Fed Cuts Rates
DJ
07/05'MARKETS MAKE MISTAKES' : Why bonds may have overreacted on inflation
RE
07/05MEXICO, COLOMBIA, CHILE, PERU EYE BOND FOR EXTREME WEATHER : minister
RE
07/05Fed faces tougher task in deciding whether to cut U.S. rates
RE
07/05THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : US Employment Report, Bond Rates, BoJ...
07/05Malaysia's central bank seen holding rates to assess economic risks - Reuters poll
RE
07/04Dollar weighed by sliding bond yields; jobs data eyed
RE
07/04Dollar weighed by sliding bond yields; jobs data eyed
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
2KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
5SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance Ind..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About