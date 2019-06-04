The Independent Data Center Alliance : Set to Launch at ITW 2019

The
Independent Data Center Alliance (IND-DCA), a global network of
independent data center and carrier hotel operators, will officially
launch at ITW 2019 during a signing and press conference on Monday, June
24, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. The association brings together owner-operated
data center providers to amplify market presence. The IND-DCA is
organized by iMiller Public Relations and is being formed by four
founding global data center operators from Germany, New York, Missouri
and Seattle.
The IND-DCA
founding data center operators include:
-
Bluebird
Underground, a Bluebird Network Facility is a Midwest
telecommunications company and operator of an underground
data center facility in Springfield, MO, which features unique
security against natural disasters and other uptime disruptors, as
well as state-of-the-art infrastructure.
-
Colocation
Northwest, a division of isoFusion, a leading provider of internet
access and IT services in the Puget Sound region. Colocation Northwest
delivers everything from large enterprise data centers to smaller
facilities located in the communities they serve, demonstrating
unparalleled customer commitment, experience and service delivery.
-
DataGryd,
a premier data center provider leveraging one of the most iconic and
strategic international data network hubs in New York City: 60
Hudson Street. The company delivers unrivaled space, power and
connectivity for businesses looking to work in the NYC business hub.
-
maincubes,
a European data center provider headquartered in Frankfurt, with
current datacenters in Frankfurt and Amsterdam. The company delivers
colocation space, power and connectivity in full accordance with the
German, Dutch and European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
According to Structure Research’s 2019 Global Colocation Report, the
global data center colocation and interconnection (DCI) market was
estimated to be worth US$39B in 2018 and is set to grow at a rate of
10.4% to US$44B in 2019. With a five-year CAGR of 10%, the market is
projected to be worth US$70B by 2024. The goal of the IND-DCA is to
facilitate collaboration between single-digit operating entities and
provide access to a broader target market, industry research,
best-in-class marketing services, increased awareness and more, allowing
participants to overcome resource challenges in a competitive market.
“Last year at ITW the concept of the Independent Data Center Alliance
was realized, so it’s truly fitting that the initiative’s launch is set
to unveil at ITW
2019,” comments Ilissa
Miller, CEO of iMiller Public Relations and co-initiator of the
IND-DCA. “Not only is data our world’s most abundant resource, it is
also a key business asset and differentiator. Fostering collaboration
between single-digit footprint operators will undoubtedly allow members
greater opportunities and success through co-marketing and co-promotion.”
The IND-DCA encourages broader market reach and access to a larger pool
of potential buyers by positioning, promoting and bringing the combined
assets of its members to market with a unique value proposition. It
provides a road map and a go-to market plan for members, helping to
establish and amplify brand awareness and generate new leads, leverage
shared sales channels, deliver access to industry resources and
first-look opportunities at events, offer speaking opportunities and
more.
“The consortium was devised and carefully designed specifically to offer
global data center operators the chance to come together and engage in
joint go-to market efforts, allowing each participant to disseminate
their own unique offerings, while sharing the mutual advantage of having
a network of partners throughout the world,” adds Tom
Brown, President and CEO of DataGryd and co-initiator of the
IND-DCA. “We look forward to helping companies become even more
effective and competitive in the global data center landscape.”
IND-DCA qualifying companies must be independent data center, colocation
or carrier hotel operators with a single-digit number of facilities in
their portfolio. For an annual fee, members can leverage shared
resources, research, marketing initiatives, business referrals, access
to approved vendors, and reduced shared costs for marketing and public
relations initiatives at global trade shows and events.
“Above all, we’re dedicated to equipping operators with the tools they
need to be more visible and accessible in order to grow and compete more
effectively,” notes Ilissa Miller. “We welcome global data center
operators and carrier hotels to learn more about the many benefits the
IND-DCA has to offer.”
The partners will officially sign the formation of the IND-DCA at ITW
2019 in Atlanta, GA on Monday, June 24 at 12:00pm during a press
conference. To request complementary press access please
click here. To request a meeting with any of the companies at ITW
2019 please
click here.
To learn more about the Independent Data Center Alliance please visit www.indepdendentdatacenteralliance.com
or www.IND-DCA.org.
About Bluebird Underground, a Bluebird Network Facility
Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, was formed by
integrating Bluebird Media, Missouri Network Alliance, and Illinois
Network Alliance. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired and
created Bluebird Underground, adding a data center facility to the
Bluebird suite of services. Bluebird’s fiber network has over 6,500
fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections.
The Bluebird fiber network also has over 135 Points of Presence (POP)
sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St.
Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Tulsa. The Bluebird Underground Data
Center is located 85 feet underground in Springfield, Missouri,
protecting your data from natural and unnatural disasters. To learn
more, please visit www.bluebirdnetwork.com and
follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook,
and Twitter.
About Colocation Northwest
Colocation Northwest provides a single source solution for the best
colocation and data center infrastructure, connectivity, and scalability
in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Colocation Northwest
offers highly customizable enterprise and wholesale data center,
connectivity and cloud solutions to prominent businesses across the west
coast who demand the best worldwide solutions for interconnectivity and
reliability. Colocation Northwest is a division of IsoFusion, Inc., the
largest independent colocation and internet services provider in Western
Washington. Founded in 1991, as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion is a full solution
provider of internet related services and complex solutions to companies
with an international presence. As a competitive local exchange carrier
(CLEC) in the state of Washington, IsoFusion offers a full range of
services providing everything from managed data center and colocation
services to fiber optic connectivity solutions, and custom enterprise IT
development and management.
To learn more about Colocation Northwest and IsoFusion, visit: https://www.colocationnorthwest.com
or https://www.isofusion.com.
About DataGryd
DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and
largest single footprint data center available in New York City.
DataGryd’s 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000
square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and
cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and
large enterprises. Located in one of the world’s most concentrated hubs
of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300
interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry
(POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits.
Using proprietary MicroGryd™ technology, the high-density data center
offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy
efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 5,000 KW of
power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or obligations
to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company provides
turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified facilities
and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To learn more
about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.
About iMiller Public Relations
iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) is an award-winning, global public
relations and marketing firm focused on the Communications
Infrastructure sector. iMPR works with innovative start-ups,
medium-sized and Fortune 50 companies throughout the world delivering an
array of communications service including strategic counsel, brand
strategy, content marketing, digital marketing, event planning,
media relations, product marketing,social media and more. Combining a
dynamic suite of capabilities with unparalleled industry expertise, iMPR
delivers game-changing campaigns for telecom and technology
infrastructure companies that collectively represent more than $100
billion in annual revenue. We collaborate with clients to elevate brand
awareness, drive lead generation, and expand and penetrate new and
existing markets. iMPR is the operating arm of NEDAS (formerly the
Northeast DAS and Small Cell Association) and manages three online
industry blogs: CloudPOST, Data Center POST and TelecomNewsroom. To
learn more about iMPR, visit www.imillerpr.com.
About maincubes
maincubes is part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group and
headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. maincubes has planned a roll-out of
large-scale, “German-engineered” (100% SLA for availability) and highly
secure datacenters across Europe. Its current locations include
Frankfurt and Amsterdam both connected to world’s largest internet
exchanges (DE-CIX & AMS-IX). maincubes Frankfurt (FRA01, 6MW, 4,200 sqm)
is filling up quickly, after maincubes signed up two DAX-listed
companies (e.g. Daimler). The newly opened Amsterdam datacenter (AMS01,
4.7MW, 4,400 sqm) still has free space including two private wholesale
datacenter suites (1.7MW and 1.3MW). maincubes’ strategy is to provide
its customers with secure eco-systems in highly secure datacenters. www.maincubes.com
