The Independent Data Center Alliance : Set to Launch at ITW 2019

Global Data Center Operators to Enjoy Bolstered Marketing Initiatives, Shared Resources, Increased Sales Channels and More

The Independent Data Center Alliance (IND-DCA), a global network of independent data center and carrier hotel operators, will officially launch at ITW 2019 during a signing and press conference on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. The association brings together owner-operated data center providers to amplify market presence. The IND-DCA is organized by iMiller Public Relations and is being formed by four founding global data center operators from Germany, New York, Missouri and Seattle.

The IND-DCA founding data center operators include:

Bluebird Underground, a Bluebird Network Facility is a Midwest telecommunications company and operator of an underground data center facility in Springfield, MO, which features unique security against natural disasters and other uptime disruptors, as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Colocation Northwest, a division of isoFusion, a leading provider of internet access and IT services in the Puget Sound region. Colocation Northwest delivers everything from large enterprise data centers to smaller facilities located in the communities they serve, demonstrating unparalleled customer commitment, experience and service delivery.

DataGryd, a premier data center provider leveraging one of the most iconic and strategic international data network hubs in New York City: 60 Hudson Street. The company delivers unrivaled space, power and connectivity for businesses looking to work in the NYC business hub.

maincubes, a European data center provider headquartered in Frankfurt, with current datacenters in Frankfurt and Amsterdam. The company delivers colocation space, power and connectivity in full accordance with the German, Dutch and European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

According to Structure Research’s 2019 Global Colocation Report, the global data center colocation and interconnection (DCI) market was estimated to be worth US$39B in 2018 and is set to grow at a rate of 10.4% to US$44B in 2019. With a five-year CAGR of 10%, the market is projected to be worth US$70B by 2024. The goal of the IND-DCA is to facilitate collaboration between single-digit operating entities and provide access to a broader target market, industry research, best-in-class marketing services, increased awareness and more, allowing participants to overcome resource challenges in a competitive market.

“Last year at ITW the concept of the Independent Data Center Alliance was realized, so it’s truly fitting that the initiative’s launch is set to unveil at ITW 2019,” comments Ilissa Miller, CEO of iMiller Public Relations and co-initiator of the IND-DCA. “Not only is data our world’s most abundant resource, it is also a key business asset and differentiator. Fostering collaboration between single-digit footprint operators will undoubtedly allow members greater opportunities and success through co-marketing and co-promotion.”

The IND-DCA encourages broader market reach and access to a larger pool of potential buyers by positioning, promoting and bringing the combined assets of its members to market with a unique value proposition. It provides a road map and a go-to market plan for members, helping to establish and amplify brand awareness and generate new leads, leverage shared sales channels, deliver access to industry resources and first-look opportunities at events, offer speaking opportunities and more.

“The consortium was devised and carefully designed specifically to offer global data center operators the chance to come together and engage in joint go-to market efforts, allowing each participant to disseminate their own unique offerings, while sharing the mutual advantage of having a network of partners throughout the world,” adds Tom Brown, President and CEO of DataGryd and co-initiator of the IND-DCA. “We look forward to helping companies become even more effective and competitive in the global data center landscape.”

IND-DCA qualifying companies must be independent data center, colocation or carrier hotel operators with a single-digit number of facilities in their portfolio. For an annual fee, members can leverage shared resources, research, marketing initiatives, business referrals, access to approved vendors, and reduced shared costs for marketing and public relations initiatives at global trade shows and events.

“Above all, we’re dedicated to equipping operators with the tools they need to be more visible and accessible in order to grow and compete more effectively,” notes Ilissa Miller. “We welcome global data center operators and carrier hotels to learn more about the many benefits the IND-DCA has to offer.”

The partners will officially sign the formation of the IND-DCA at ITW 2019 in Atlanta, GA on Monday, June 24 at 12:00pm during a press conference. To request complementary press access please click here. To request a meeting with any of the companies at ITW 2019 please click here.

To learn more about the Independent Data Center Alliance please visit www.indepdendentdatacenteralliance.com or www.IND-DCA.org.

About Bluebird Underground, a Bluebird Network Facility

Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, was formed by integrating Bluebird Media, Missouri Network Alliance, and Illinois Network Alliance. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired and created Bluebird Underground, adding a data center facility to the Bluebird suite of services. Bluebird’s fiber network has over 6,500 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections. The Bluebird fiber network also has over 135 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Tulsa. The Bluebird Underground Data Center is located 85 feet underground in Springfield, Missouri, protecting your data from natural and unnatural disasters. To learn more, please visit www.bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Colocation Northwest

Colocation Northwest provides a single source solution for the best colocation and data center infrastructure, connectivity, and scalability in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Colocation Northwest offers highly customizable enterprise and wholesale data center, connectivity and cloud solutions to prominent businesses across the west coast who demand the best worldwide solutions for interconnectivity and reliability. Colocation Northwest is a division of IsoFusion, Inc., the largest independent colocation and internet services provider in Western Washington. Founded in 1991, as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion is a full solution provider of internet related services and complex solutions to companies with an international presence. As a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in the state of Washington, IsoFusion offers a full range of services providing everything from managed data center and colocation services to fiber optic connectivity solutions, and custom enterprise IT development and management.

To learn more about Colocation Northwest and IsoFusion, visit: https://www.colocationnorthwest.com or https://www.isofusion.com.

About DataGryd

DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and largest single footprint data center available in New York City. DataGryd’s 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000 square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and large enterprises. Located in one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. Using proprietary MicroGryd™ technology, the high-density data center offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 5,000 KW of power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or obligations to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company provides turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To learn more about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.

About iMiller Public Relations

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) is an award-winning, global public relations and marketing firm focused on the Communications Infrastructure sector. iMPR works with innovative start-ups, medium-sized and Fortune 50 companies throughout the world delivering an array of communications service including strategic counsel, brand strategy, content marketing, digital marketing, event planning, media relations, product marketing,social media and more. Combining a dynamic suite of capabilities with unparalleled industry expertise, iMPR delivers game-changing campaigns for telecom and technology infrastructure companies that collectively represent more than $100 billion in annual revenue. We collaborate with clients to elevate brand awareness, drive lead generation, and expand and penetrate new and existing markets. iMPR is the operating arm of NEDAS (formerly the Northeast DAS and Small Cell Association) and manages three online industry blogs: CloudPOST, Data Center POST and TelecomNewsroom. To learn more about iMPR, visit www.imillerpr.com.

About maincubes

maincubes is part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. maincubes has planned a roll-out of large-scale, “German-engineered” (100% SLA for availability) and highly secure datacenters across Europe. Its current locations include Frankfurt and Amsterdam both connected to world’s largest internet exchanges (DE-CIX & AMS-IX). maincubes Frankfurt (FRA01, 6MW, 4,200 sqm) is filling up quickly, after maincubes signed up two DAX-listed companies (e.g. Daimler). The newly opened Amsterdam datacenter (AMS01, 4.7MW, 4,400 sqm) still has free space including two private wholesale datacenter suites (1.7MW and 1.3MW). maincubes’ strategy is to provide its customers with secure eco-systems in highly secure datacenters. www.maincubes.com

