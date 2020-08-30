Log in
The Index of Services in July 2020

08/30/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

The Index of Services in July 2020

  • In July, the Index of Services rose by 0.3% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Information and communications' in spite of the decrease in 'Wholesale and retail trade' and 'Education'.
  • In July, the Index of Services declined by 1.3% year-on-year owing to the drop in 'Transportation and storage' and 'Arts, sports and recreation related services' despite the rise in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Real estate activities'.
    • Index of Services by Industry Section >

(Volume, year-on-year, %)

Classification

2019

2020

Annual

2/4

Jul.

2/4p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index of Services1)

1.4

1.3

1.4

-3.4

-4.0

-0.1

-1.3

- Seasonally Adjusted Index over

-

0.3

1.1

-1.5

2.4

2.2

0.3

the Previous Month (Quarter)

Wholesale and retail trade

-0.4

-0.3

-0.6

-4.1

-4.4

-0.2

-2.2

Transportation and storage

0.0

-1.1

0.0

-18.5

-18.6

-15.9

-16.0

Accommodation and food service

-1.0

-0.8

-2.5

-16.9

-14.0

-12.2

-9.4

activities

Information and communications

3.5

3.3

3.3

1.9

1.5

2.0

0.6

Financial and insurance activities

1.7

0.8

4.1

11.5

9.2

16.4

14.8

Real estate activities

0.4

-1.6

0.1

5.8

3.9

12.4

12.1

Professional, scientific and

1.4

1.8

2.4

-1.5

-4.8

5.0

0.2

Industry

technical activities

Section

Business facilities management,

business support services and

2.3

2.6

3.1

-12.6

-12.5

-11.8

-11.2

rental and leasing

Education

-0.5

-0.7

-0.8

-5.5

-6.5

-2.1

-4.1

Human health and social work

8.1

9.9

7.3

2.0

2.1

1.6

1.3

activities

Arts, sports and recreation related

1.2

0.5

-0.7

-40.3

-40.4

-35.2

-29.8

services

Membership organizations, repair

-1.5

-0.8

-4.6

-7.5

-5.2

-0.8

-4.9

and other personal services

Water supply, Sewerage, waste

-0.4

-3.1

-2.2

2.9

-0.9

10.7

-1.2

management, materials recovery

Environment

1.2

0.7

0.9

-0.4

-2.8

5.0

-1.1

Distribution

2.1

0.7

1.7

-0.8

-1.0

0.5

-1.9

Society

4.0

4.7

3.7

-1.6

-2.3

-0.3

-1.5

Intellectual property

5.1

4.7

6.9

2.0

1.6

3.1

1.6

Index of

E-learning

1.7

0.5

0.0

-1.6

-2.1

2.0

-1.7

Information and communication

Services by

3.5

2.9

2.4

4.9

6.0

4.9

4.8

Alternative

technology

Tourism

-0.2

0.2

-1.6

-15.1

-14.3

-12.1

-11.6

Aggregation

Sport

1.6

2.5

-0.2

-13.5

-11.8

-10.7

-8.5

Copyright

0.7

0.3

0.6

-7.5

-7.6

-4.9

-6.0

Spatial information

2.8

2.2

2.6

1.0

0.6

4.2

-0.1

Design

2.3

1.8

3.1

-1.1

-1.7

1.9

0.4

Content

2.9

3.2

3.5

-6.2

-6.2

-4.8

-4.5

Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 03:24:01 UTC
