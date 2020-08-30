The Index of Services in July 2020
-
In July, the Index of Services rose by 0.3% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Information and communications' in spite of the decrease in 'Wholesale and retail trade' and 'Education'.
-
In July, the Index of Services declined by 1.3% year-on-year owing to the drop in 'Transportation and storage' and 'Arts, sports and recreation related services' despite the rise in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Real estate activities'.
-
-
Index of Services by Industry Section >
(Volume, year-on-year, %)
|
Classification
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Annual
|
2/4
|
Jul.
|
2/4p
|
May
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
Index of Services1)
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
-3.4
|
-4.0
|
-0.1
|
-1.3
|
|
- Seasonally Adjusted Index over
|
-
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
-1.5
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
0.3
|
|
the Previous Month (Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade
|
-0.4
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
-4.1
|
-4.4
|
-0.2
|
-2.2
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
0.0
|
-1.1
|
0.0
|
-18.5
|
-18.6
|
-15.9
|
-16.0
|
|
Accommodation and food service
|
-1.0
|
-0.8
|
-2.5
|
-16.9
|
-14.0
|
-12.2
|
-9.4
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and communications
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
2.0
|
0.6
|
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
4.1
|
11.5
|
9.2
|
16.4
|
14.8
|
|
Real estate activities
|
0.4
|
-1.6
|
0.1
|
5.8
|
3.9
|
12.4
|
12.1
|
|
Professional, scientific and
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
-1.5
|
-4.8
|
5.0
|
0.2
|
Industry
|
technical activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section
|
Business facilities management,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business support services and
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
3.1
|
-12.6
|
-12.5
|
-11.8
|
-11.2
|
|
rental and leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
-0.5
|
-0.7
|
-0.8
|
-5.5
|
-6.5
|
-2.1
|
-4.1
|
|
Human health and social work
|
8.1
|
9.9
|
7.3
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arts, sports and recreation related
|
1.2
|
0.5
|
-0.7
|
-40.3
|
-40.4
|
-35.2
|
-29.8
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Membership organizations, repair
|
-1.5
|
-0.8
|
-4.6
|
-7.5
|
-5.2
|
-0.8
|
-4.9
|
|
and other personal services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply, Sewerage, waste
|
-0.4
|
-3.1
|
-2.2
|
2.9
|
-0.9
|
10.7
|
-1.2
|
|
management, materials recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environment
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
-0.4
|
-2.8
|
5.0
|
-1.1
|
|
Distribution
|
2.1
|
0.7
|
1.7
|
-0.8
|
-1.0
|
0.5
|
-1.9
|
|
Society
|
4.0
|
4.7
|
3.7
|
-1.6
|
-2.3
|
-0.3
|
-1.5
|
|
Intellectual property
|
5.1
|
4.7
|
6.9
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
3.1
|
1.6
|
Index of
|
E-learning
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
-1.6
|
-2.1
|
2.0
|
-1.7
|
Information and communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services by
|
3.5
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
4.9
|
6.0
|
4.9
|
4.8
|
Alternative
|
technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tourism
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
-1.6
|
-15.1
|
-14.3
|
-12.1
|
-11.6
|
Aggregation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sport
|
1.6
|
2.5
|
-0.2
|
-13.5
|
-11.8
|
-10.7
|
-8.5
|
|
Copyright
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
-7.5
|
-7.6
|
-4.9
|
-6.0
|
|
Spatial information
|
2.8
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
1.0
|
0.6
|
4.2
|
-0.1
|
|
Design
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
3.1
|
-1.1
|
-1.7
|
1.9
|
0.4
|
|
Content
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
-6.2
|
-6.2
|
-4.8
|
-4.5
Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 03:24:01 UTC