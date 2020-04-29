Log in
The Index of Services in March 2020

04/29/2020 | 08:13am BST

The Index of Services in March 2020

  • In March, the Index of Services dropped by 4.4% month-on-month owing to the decrease in 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Transportation and storage' despite the increase in 'Financial and insurance activities'.
  • In March, the Index of Services fell by 5.0% year-on-year owing to the drop in 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Transportation and storage' in spite of the rise in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Real estate activities'.
    • Index of Services by Industry Section >

(Volume, year-on-year, %)

Classification

2019

2020

Annual

1/4

Mar.

1/4p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index of Services1)

1.4

0.9

0.6

-1.1

0.9

1.2

-5.0

- Seasonally Adjusted Index over

-

0.3

0.7

-3.0

0.5

-3.5

-4.4

the Previous Month (Quarter)

Wholesale and retail trade

-0.4

-0.7

-1.6

-3.2

-2.1

-0.4

-6.7

Transportation and storage

0.0

1.5

0.3

-9.0

-3.0

-7.6

-16.4

Accommodation and food service

-1.0

-1.2

-2.9

-16.3

-2.2

-14.6

-32.1

activities

Information and communications

3.5

2.5

0.8

4.1

3.7

5.9

2.9

Financial and insurance activities

1.7

0.6

1.9

9.3

3.9

12.3

12.0

Real estate activities

0.4

-2.9

-4.2

10.7

7.0

15.5

9.8

Professional, scientific and

1.4

0.4

0.8

2.0

-0.5

4.7

1.9

Industry

technical activities

Section

Business facilities management,

business support services and

2.3

-0.9

-1.3

-4.7

0.2

-5.6

-8.7

rental and leasing

Education

-0.5

-0.4

0.1

-5.0

-1.8

-3.4

-9.6

Human health and social work

8.1

8.3

9.4

4.1

6.9

4.2

1.1

activities

Arts, sports and recreation related

1.2

2.7

1.1

-21.8

2.7

-16.6

-45.9

services

Membership organizations, repair

-1.5

-2.1

-2.6

-10.1

-3.7

-2.8

-22.5

and other personal services

Water supply, Sewerage, waste

-0.4

-1.6

-1.9

6.7

-2.0

18.5

5.7

management, materials recovery

Environment

1.2

-0.6

-1.4

1.7

-0.5

4.3

1.5

Distribution

2.1

1.9

-1.1

2.5

0.1

2.6

4.7

Society

4.0

3.9

4.4

0.5

3.0

0.9

-2.2

Intellectual property

5.1

4.5

3.3

5.5

4.8

8.4

3.7

Index of

E-learning

1.7

0.6

-1.2

0.5

0.9

2.1

-1.2

Information and communication

Services by

3.5

2.8

0.2

6.0

4.4

8.3

5.5

Alternative

technology

Tourism

-0.2

-0.2

0.0

-11.0

-0.3

-9.6

-22.7

Aggregation

Sport

1.6

1.5

1.2

-8.8

-0.5

-3.9

-20.5

Copyright

0.7

0.4

-0.6

-3.2

-0.6

-1.5

-7.3

Spatial information

2.8

1.1

-1.0

3.2

2.8

3.2

3.5

Design

2.3

1.2

0.6

1.4

0.8

4.1

-0.5

Content

2.9

1.2

-0.2

-1.0

1.0

0.5

-4.3

Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:12:12 UTC
