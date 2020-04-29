The Index of Services in March 2020
In March, the Index of Services dropped by 4.4% month-on-month owing to the decrease in 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Transportation and storage' despite the increase in 'Financial and insurance activities'.
In March, the Index of Services fell by 5.0% year-on-year owing to the drop in 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Transportation and storage' in spite of the rise in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Real estate activities'.
Index of Services by Industry Section >
(Volume, year-on-year, %)
|
|
Classification
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Annual
|
1/4
|
Mar.
|
1/4p
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
Index of Services1)
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
-1.1
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
-5.0
|
|
- Seasonally Adjusted Index over
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
-3.0
|
0.5
|
-3.5
|
-4.4
|
|
the Previous Month (Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade
|
-0.4
|
-0.7
|
-1.6
|
-3.2
|
-2.1
|
-0.4
|
-6.7
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
-9.0
|
-3.0
|
-7.6
|
-16.4
|
|
Accommodation and food service
|
-1.0
|
-1.2
|
-2.9
|
-16.3
|
-2.2
|
-14.6
|
-32.1
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and communications
|
3.5
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
5.9
|
2.9
|
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
1.7
|
0.6
|
1.9
|
9.3
|
3.9
|
12.3
|
12.0
|
|
Real estate activities
|
0.4
|
-2.9
|
-4.2
|
10.7
|
7.0
|
15.5
|
9.8
|
|
Professional, scientific and
|
1.4
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
2.0
|
-0.5
|
4.7
|
1.9
|
Industry
|
technical activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section
|
Business facilities management,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business support services and
|
2.3
|
-0.9
|
-1.3
|
-4.7
|
0.2
|
-5.6
|
-8.7
|
|
rental and leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
-0.5
|
-0.4
|
0.1
|
-5.0
|
-1.8
|
-3.4
|
-9.6
|
|
Human health and social work
|
8.1
|
8.3
|
9.4
|
4.1
|
6.9
|
4.2
|
1.1
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arts, sports and recreation related
|
1.2
|
2.7
|
1.1
|
-21.8
|
2.7
|
-16.6
|
-45.9
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Membership organizations, repair
|
-1.5
|
-2.1
|
-2.6
|
-10.1
|
-3.7
|
-2.8
|
-22.5
|
|
and other personal services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply, Sewerage, waste
|
-0.4
|
-1.6
|
-1.9
|
6.7
|
-2.0
|
18.5
|
5.7
|
|
management, materials recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environment
|
1.2
|
-0.6
|
-1.4
|
1.7
|
-0.5
|
4.3
|
1.5
|
|
Distribution
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
-1.1
|
2.5
|
0.1
|
2.6
|
4.7
|
|
Society
|
4.0
|
3.9
|
4.4
|
0.5
|
3.0
|
0.9
|
-2.2
|
|
Intellectual property
|
5.1
|
4.5
|
3.3
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
8.4
|
3.7
|
Index of
|
E-learning
|
1.7
|
0.6
|
-1.2
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
2.1
|
-1.2
|
Information and communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services by
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
0.2
|
6.0
|
4.4
|
8.3
|
5.5
|
Alternative
|
technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tourism
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
-11.0
|
-0.3
|
-9.6
|
-22.7
|
Aggregation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sport
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
-8.8
|
-0.5
|
-3.9
|
-20.5
|
|
Copyright
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
-0.6
|
-3.2
|
-0.6
|
-1.5
|
-7.3
|
|
Spatial information
|
2.8
|
1.1
|
-1.0
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
|
Design
|
2.3
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
4.1
|
-0.5
|
|
Content
|
2.9
|
1.2
|
-0.2
|
-1.0
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
-4.3
Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:12:12 UTC