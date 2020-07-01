The Index of Services in May 2020

□ In May, the Index of Services grew by 2.3% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Wholesale and retail trade', 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Membership organizations, repair and other personal services'.

❍ In May, the Index of Services dropped by 4.0% year-on-year owing to the decrease in

'Transportation and storage' and 'Wholesale and retail trade' in spite of the increase in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Human health and social work activities'.

< Index of Services by Industry Section >

(Volume, year-on-year, %)