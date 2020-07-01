Log in
The Index of Services in May 2020

07/01/2020 | 12:44am EDT

The Index of Services in May 2020

In May, the Index of Services grew by 2.3% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Wholesale and retail trade', 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Membership organizations, repair and other personal services'.

In May, the Index of Services dropped by 4.0% year-on-year owing to the decrease in

'Transportation and storage' and 'Wholesale and retail trade' in spite of the increase in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Human health and social work activities'.

< Index of Services by Industry Section >

(Volume, year-on-year, %)

Classification

2019

2020

Annual

1/4

May

1/4

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Industry Section

Index of Services1)

1.4

0.9

2.2

-1.1

-5.0

-6.1

-4.0

- Seasonally Adjusted Index over the

Previous Month (Quarter)

-

0.3

0.4

-3.0

-4.4

0.5

2.3

Wholesale and retail trade

-0.4

-0.7

1.2

-3.1

-6.5

-7.6

-4.5

Transportation and storage

0.0

1.5

-1.3

-9.2

-16.8

-21.0

-18.8

Accommodation and food service activities

-1.0

-1.2

-0.5

-16.5

-32.5

-24.6

-14.0

Information and communications

3.5

2.5

6.3

4.6

4.1

2.1

1.9

Financial and insurance activities

1.7

0.6

2.5

9.2

11.5

9.1

8.9

Real estate activities

0.4

-2.9

-1.5

10.5

9.2

1.1

4.0

Professional, scientific and technical activities

1.4

0.4

2.0

2.2

2.7

-4.9

-4.3

Business facilities management, business support services and rental and leasing

2.3

-0.9

2.3

-5.0

-9.1

-13.4

-12.4

Education

-0.5

-0.4

-1.2

-4.9

-9.7

-7.5

-5.9

Human health and social work activities

8.1

8.3

11.8

4.1

1.2

2.1

2.0

Arts, sports and recreation related services

1.2

2.7

1.7

-22.4

-47.5

-45.4

-40.1

Membership organizations, repair and other personal services

-1.5

-2.1

0.2

-9.9

-21.9

-16.4

-5.4

Water supply, Sewerage, waste management, materials recovery

-0.4

-1.6

0.8

6.7

5.7

-0.7

-0.8

Index of Services by Alternative Aggregation

Environment

1.2

-0.6

1.7

1.6

1.0

-3.7

-2.1

Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.6

2.4

4.5

-1.7

-0.8

Society

4.0

3.9

5.5

0.5

-2.3

-2.4

-2.0

Intellectual property

5.1

4.5

7.6

5.5

3.6

1.3

1.1

E-learning

1.7

0.6

1.9

0.5

-1.3

-4.7

-1.5

Information and communication technology

3.5

2.8

5.0

6.5

6.5

3.8

5.9

Tourism

-0.2

-0.2

0.8

-11.2

-23.2

-19.0

-14.2

Sport

1.6

1.5

3.3

-8.8

-20.2

-17.9

-12.0

Copyright

0.7

0.4

1.4

-3.1

-7.1

-10.0

-7.6

Spatial information

2.8

1.1

3.7

3.1

3.2

-1.7

1.4

Design

2.3

1.2

2.9

1.5

-0.4

-3.6

-1.7

Content

2.9

1.2

4.0

-1.0

-4.1

-7.8

-6.4

Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 04:43:01 UTC
