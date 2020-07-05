Log in
The Industrial Production Index, May, 05/2020

07/05/2020 | 05:09am EDT

State of Palestine Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Published on: 05/07/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Industrial Production Index May, 05/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Industrial Production Index in light of COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic

Sharp Increase in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Palestine during May 2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 103.49 during May 2020 with a sharp increase of 63.37% compared to April 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for May 2020 sharply increased due to the sharp increase in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 82.81% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 69.11% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 58.66% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 20.06% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry.

Notice for Users:

  • 1. As a result of CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) outbreak, and the implemented measures to limit its spread, the data collection process for Industrial Production Index has been replaced with data collection via phone in all of the Palestinian Governorates instead of collecting data face to face from the field.

  • 2. The number of Industrial facilities, from which Industrial Production values are collected in Palestine, reached 365 facilities. Thus, in light of the temporary closure of many facilities due to applying the Palestinian emergency plan, the completion of data collection process in May 2020 is as follows:

Region

Number of Collected facilities

Number of

Non-Collected facilities

Percentage of

Collected facilities

Palestine

356

9

97%

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710 Toll free.: 1800300300E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.psWeb-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2020 09:08:00 UTC
