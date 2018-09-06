The Industrial Wood Coatings Market in Spain - Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial Wood Coatings - Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-depth reports focus on the top country markets worldwide for industrial wood coatings and include detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The reports provide, by country, consumption estimates in both volume and value for industrial wood coatings, with 2017 as the base year and forecasts to 2022.

Industrial Wood Coatings:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2022)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2016 and 2017)

Market shares by company in volume (2016 and 2017)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, nitrocellulose, polyesters, polyurethane, others (2011-2022)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, radiation-cured (2011-2022)

End use: Furniture, joinery, parquet, outdoor structures (2011-2022)

Functional layer breakdown: Pre-treatment, primer, intermediate, finishing (2011-2022)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and functional layer (2016 and 2017)

Key Topics Covered

1. Spain Coatings Background

1.1 ES - Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.4.1/2 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.4.3/4 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.4.5/6 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.4.7/8 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.4.9/10 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.4.10/11 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

2. Foreword Industrial Wood Coatings

3. ES Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

3.1 ES - Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

3.2 Dwelling Stock

3.3 New Dwelling Construction

4. ES Industrial Wood Coatings

4.1 ES - Market Overview

4.2 Historical and Forecasts: Industrial Wood

4.3. Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.3.3 Prices and Values by Type of Layer

4.3.4 Prices and Values by Sector

4.3.5 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.3.6 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.3.7 Layer Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.3.8 Sector: Historical and Forecasts

4.4 Market Shares: Industrial Wood

