Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The InterEMC 2020 in Shenzhen: New Perspective of the Emergency and Safety Technology Development in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:41am EDT

Since 2017, the Emergency & Safety Technology Exhibition of the China Hi-Tech Fair (InterEMC), has been showcasing the development of the emergency industry in China, assisting the government and organizations to find emergency command ICT, fire detection & rescue equipment, monitoring and warning product, risk prevention and working safety equipment, smart & unman emergency rescue equipment, maritime safety, CBRN disaster relief and disposal equipment, emergency training course, pre-hospital EMS equipment, personal protection, emergency logistic service, and other disaster prevention and mitigation solutions to save lives from either natural disasters or public safety incidents.

The InterEMC 2019 was upgraded to a sub-venue of the China Hi-Tech Fair, with an exhibition area of ​​7,000 square meters. There are 150 emergency companies from all over the country, with a total of 621 products and 317 products exhibited at the InterEMC 2019, 3 forums, and 10 events that attracted more than 20,000 visitors.

This year, the InterEMC 2020 will take place in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from November 12 to 16 in 2020. Host by Shenzhen Safety Management Committee Office, Emergency Management Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, and organized by Shenzhen Urban Public Safety and Technology Institute, the total exhibition area of InterEMC 2020 will be 40,000 square meters, with estimated 500 exhibitor and 40,000 visitors from over 50 industrial associations. At the same time, there will be over 30 forums, dozens of procurement matchmaking, drills, demos & show, including “China International Emergency & Safety Technology Development Forum 2020”, “Emergency Information Management Forum 2020” & “Emergency & Safety Equipment Forum 2020” to be held.

The InterEMC Organizing Committee sincerely invite all delegations to attend our event in Shenzhen this November. To register as a visitor or exhibitor, please visit our website (interemc.net). For more inquirers, please contact Liang (zhouliang@interemc.net).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:03aTEAMVIEWER : Permira sells TeamViewer shares worth $1.1 billion
RE
03:02aADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Türk Telekom upgrades its synchronization network with ADVA's high-performance cesium clocks
BU
03:02aAlfresco Announces FY2020 Partner Award Winners and Newly Designed Partner Program
BU
03:02aAnalysis on Impact of Covid-19- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2020-2024 | High Prevalence of Sleep Apnea Disorders to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:02aXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Exclusive Agreement With Clinigen to Supply and Distribute Gvoke™ Outside the U.S on a Named Patient Basis
BU
03:01aAVIDLY OYJ : Plc's Board of Directors resolved on a rights issue and publishes the terms and conditions and basic information document of the rights issue
AQ
03:01aNORDIC ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : NENT Group to launch Viaplay sports package in Iceland
AQ
03:01aSOFTLINE : and ICL Services Sign an Agreement for Cooperation on International Markets
AQ
03:01aSony to Release World's First Intelligent Vision Sensors with AI Processing Functionality
PR
03:01aSistemaitalia.it Was Born, a Group of High-quality Small and Medium-sized Italian Enterprises Unite to Show International Players New Business Opportunities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
4RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group