The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Introduces New Go-to-Market Model

08/06/2019 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) today introduced its new Go-to-Market Model—an interactive online resource that provides foodservice manufacturers with critical insights that inform their go-to-market strategies.

INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION (IFMA) (PRNewsfoto/IFMA)

IFMA's latest installment of its Food Future 2025™ framework, the new Go-to-Market Model, identifies how and why operators across all segments make decisions where to source. The model offers insights into factors that influence an operator's use of distribution channels and many other factors, which is pivotal for manufacturers' growth strategies.

"IFMA is committed to developing tools that help the foodservice community tackle the critical issues they face," said Larry Oberkfell, President and CEO of IFMA. "The new online IFMA Go-to-Market Model ensures that our members can quickly and effectively develop plans to target operator segments. This new tool simplifies a very complicated industry into a decision-based tool now at the fingertips of our members. We have now delivered two of the three new online models, and the third tool the Consumer Food Journey, is set to release at our fall Presidents Conference."

The new model was created by an IFMA Board of Directors committee in conjunction with Kinetic 12. "The Go-to-Market Model was created with three key attributes in mind; user accessibility, easy to use, and customizable," said Art Bell, Partner at Kinetic12. "In the end, we believe this tool is going to benefit the foodservice industry."

One of three core pillars that make up IFMA's Food Future 2025platform, the new Go-to-Market Model is part of an initiative to provide the foodservice industry's first comprehensive and interactive decision model of the total food landscape. To explore the new Go-to-Market Model, please visit www.IFMAworld.com.

For more information on the new Go-to-Market Model and other initiatives in IFMA's Food Future 2025platform, including the upcoming November release of the Consumer Food JourneySM at IFMA's Presidents Conference, contact Charlie McConnell at charlie@ifmaworld.com.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-foodservice-manufacturers-association-ifma-introduces-new-go-to-market-model-300897071.html

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)


© PRNewswire 2019
