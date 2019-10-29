Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The International Free and Open Source Law Review will relaunch as the new "Journal of Open Law, Technology & Society" an international, broadly-scoped journal about openness at Open Source Summit Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 03:01am EDT

LYON, France, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Board of the "International Free and Open Source Software Law Review" ("IFOSSLR") is delighted to announce its decision to re-brand the journal, giving it a broader scope after 10 years of success as a law review. IFOSSLR will go forward under the new name to reflect its expanded scope.

The new "Journal of Open Law, Technology & Society," ("JOLTS") will be a collaborative, inter-disciplinary and peer reviewed publication, aiming to explore the intersection of law, technology and policy through a lens of "openness."

The goal of JOLTS is to increase knowledge and understanding of openness among scholars, researchers, lawyers, technologists, sociologists and policymakers. The journal's expanded scope is inclusive and comprises of topics such as Free and Open Source Software, Open Standards, Open Science, Open Culture, Open Innovation, Open Content, Open Data, Open Access, Open Governance and Open Competition.

Continuity will be provided by the current and expanded Editorial Board, with the appointment of new Editors to cover the additional topics.

The new journal will be available online and continue to be published on a rolling release schedule, releasing articles as they become available and combining these into a final edition once per year. JOLTS will continue the policy of IFOSSLR to be an open access journal.

With this, the Editorial Board announces a general call for papers to all interested scholars, researchers, lawyers, practitioners and policymakers.

The first publication in the new journal is by Mirko Boehm on the governance of open source communities and their maturing process and is available at https://jolts.world/index.php/jolts/article/view/131

Mirko will be discussing commercial and operational models in open source at OSS on Tuesday 29 October at 11.30 with one of the Journal's founding Editors, Amanda Brock. Amanda and Editors Shane Coughlan, Andrew Katz and McCoy Smith will be taking questions about the journal.

The Editorial Committee:

  • Michael C Jaeger, Germany
  • Eli Greenbaum, Israel
  • Amanda Brock, United Kingdom
  • McCoy Smith, United States
  • Andrew Katz, United Kingdom
  • Carlo Piana, Gg, Italy
  • Iain G Mitchell QC, United Kingdom
  • Malcolm Bain, Spain
  • Shane Martin Coughlan, Japan
  • Sivan Patsch, Belgium
  • Astor Nummelin Carlberg, Belgium

For questions

Amanda Brock, Abrock@openinventionnetwork.com   +447718516954

Malcolm Bain, malcolm.bain@id-lawpartners.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-free-and-open-source-law-review-will-relaunch-as-the-new-journal-of-open-law-technology--society--an-international-broadly-scoped-journal-about-openness-at-open-source-summit-europe-300946859.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
DJ
03:11aIT services firm kicks of SoftBank units' earnings with 41% quarterly profit rise
RE
03:11aSouth Korean won leads broader gains on trade deal optimism
RE
03:09aSHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROP : Fashion group SMCP maintains annual outlook as third-quarter sales rise
RE
03:09aSingapore's First Digital Investment Advisor to Help CPF Members Invest Their CPF Savings - Endowus Launches CPFIS Investment Service
BU
03:07aINNOFACTOR : Financial Information and Annual General Meeting i...
PU
03:07aVRX SILICA : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
03:07aLIXIL : Opens New and Custom-Designed Global Headquarters
PU
03:07aCUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2019
PU
03:07aEXPEDIA : Lufthansa NDC content now available to millions of Egencia travelers
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group