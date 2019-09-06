Log in
The International Swimming League Is Announcing Ticket Sales Date for 2019 USA Dual Meets

09/06/2019 | 09:02am EDT

  • Tickets for USA matches available Friday, September 6
  • USA matches start 2pm local-time
  • Slight date changes made all the USA matches fall on weekends

The International Swimming League is excited to announce that the ticket sales for the 2019 USA meets are available starting Friday, September 6.

The ISL’s innovative format - which will feature live entertainment - maximizes the theatre value of competitive swimming. The league will kick off its inaugural season on October 5th and 6th, 2019, at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI, in Indianapolis Indiana. Subsequent dual events will take place each weekend through November 24th and will culminate with the final championship at Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas on December 20th and 21st.

Attending or viewing the ISL competitions will be an entertaining and exciting way to enjoy a new and dynamic format of swimming, while seeing some of the world greatest swimmers in action. These include: Adam Peaty of Great Britain, Katie Ledecky of the USA, Caleb Dressel of the USA, Federica Pellegrini of Italy and Cate Campbell of Australia.

The 2019 season will feature seven matches, and be broadcast live from the following USA locations: Indianapolis (IN), Lewisville (TX), College Park (MD), and a grand final in Mandalay Bay Las Vegas (NV).

Due to the new broadcasting arrangements, the dates for the USA meets have been slightly changed and now fall on weekends, making them more convenient to enjoy with families and friends.

Each USA Dual competition will take place at 2 P.M. local time. The Grand Finale in Mandalay Bay will take place at 1 P.M. local time.

New competition dates are now:

5-6 October 2019 – IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, USA
12-13 October 2019 – Aquatic Swimming Complex, Napoli, Italy
19-20 October 2019 – The LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Texas, USA
26-27 October 2019 – Duna Area, Budapest, Hungary
16-17 November 2019 – Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, Maryland, USA
23-24 November 2019 – London Aquatic Centre, Great Britain
20-21 December 2019 – Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, USA

There are four American-based franchise teams in the International Swimming League - ISL.

These include the Cali Condors under GM Jason Lezak; the New York Breakers under GM Tina Andrew; the Los Angeles Current under GM Lenny Krayzelburg whom says: “I can't wait to show the world what my team, the LA Current, has to offer”; and the DC Trident under GM Kaitlin Sandeno whom says: “We have proof that people enjoy watching swimming. We want to be able to use our platform to help elevate our swimmers and the sport".

For more information on the ISL or to obtain tickets, check out their official website and social media platforms starting September 6th.


© Business Wire 2019
