The Intersection of Technology Innovations & Food Retail Evolution 2018 Featuring Lidl, Walmart, Amazon, Facebook, DHL, Toyota, Waitrose, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Intersection of Technology Innovations and Food Retail Evolution"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to research, Amazon robotics is key, and the only vehicle to
future expansion as growth will remain at breakneck speed and there is
simply not enough human labour available.
But with the rise of robotics there will be a concomitant rise in
complexity and a host of other problematic issues.
There are a number of other technology disruptions that will change our
retail future in coming years beyond recognition. This will range from
AI and machine learning to drones to IOT/Voice and other profiled
technologies.
With the vibrant pace at which technology is developing, technology
companies, retailers, brand manufacturers, service providers and
startups are being forced to adapt and explore new avenues in order to
stay relevant with consumers.
This report offers a 360 degree view of how future retailing will take
shape, how consumer behaviour will evolve and what the shopper journey
of the future will look like.
Companies Featured
-
Adler Modemaerkte
-
Amazon
-
Balyo
-
Best Buy
-
Carrefour
-
Ceconomy's Paul
-
Coop Italia
-
DHL
-
Facebook
-
Fetch
-
Ford Lyft
-
Google
-
JD.com
-
Lidl
-
Lowe's Fellow Robots
-
Mercedes Benz
-
Mitsukoshi
-
Nestle
-
Nissan
-
Ocado
-
Panasonic
-
Scallog
-
SCNF
-
Siroop
-
Softbank's Pepper
-
Starship
-
Tally Robot
-
Tory
-
Tossed
-
Toyota
-
Waitrose
-
Walmart
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Robots - Multichannel Integration & Technological Innovations
3. Customer Facing Retail Robots
4. Robots in the Back End - The Real Thing
5. Automation in Online DCs
6. Ocado
7. Future Stores
8. The Amazon Go Store
9. Robot Deliveries & Driverless Cars
10. Deliveries to Smartphones
11. Drones - Intra-Logistics, B2B, or Really B2C?
12. Amazon Prime Air
13. Drones & Urban Farms - A Radical Departure
14. IoT & Voice - Extending the Store into Shoppers Homes
15. Conclusion & Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h2zrr/the_intersection?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005772/en/