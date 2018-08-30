Log in
The Intersection of Technology Innovations & Food Retail Evolution 2018 Featuring Lidl, Walmart, Amazon, Facebook, DHL, Toyota, Waitrose, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

The "The Intersection of Technology Innovations and Food Retail Evolution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to research, Amazon robotics is key, and the only vehicle to future expansion as growth will remain at breakneck speed and there is simply not enough human labour available.

But with the rise of robotics there will be a concomitant rise in complexity and a host of other problematic issues.

There are a number of other technology disruptions that will change our retail future in coming years beyond recognition. This will range from AI and machine learning to drones to IOT/Voice and other profiled technologies.

With the vibrant pace at which technology is developing, technology companies, retailers, brand manufacturers, service providers and startups are being forced to adapt and explore new avenues in order to stay relevant with consumers.

This report offers a 360 degree view of how future retailing will take shape, how consumer behaviour will evolve and what the shopper journey of the future will look like.

Companies Featured

  • Adler Modemaerkte
  • Amazon
  • Balyo
  • Best Buy
  • Carrefour
  • Ceconomy's Paul
  • Coop Italia
  • DHL
  • Facebook
  • Fetch
  • Ford Lyft
  • Google
  • JD.com
  • Lidl
  • Lowe's Fellow Robots
  • Mercedes Benz
  • Mitsukoshi
  • Nestle
  • Nissan
  • Ocado
  • Panasonic
  • Scallog
  • SCNF
  • Siroop
  • Softbank's Pepper
  • Starship
  • Tally Robot
  • Tory
  • Tossed
  • Toyota
  • Waitrose
  • Walmart

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Robots - Multichannel Integration & Technological Innovations

3. Customer Facing Retail Robots

4. Robots in the Back End - The Real Thing

5. Automation in Online DCs

6. Ocado

7. Future Stores

8. The Amazon Go Store

9. Robot Deliveries & Driverless Cars

10. Deliveries to Smartphones

11. Drones - Intra-Logistics, B2B, or Really B2C?

12. Amazon Prime Air

13. Drones & Urban Farms - A Radical Departure

14. IoT & Voice - Extending the Store into Shoppers Homes

15. Conclusion & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h2zrr/the_intersection?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
