The IoT Community – Internet of Things Community Announces Phizzle Has Joined Its Elite IoT Ecosystem as a Gold Level Corporate Member

Ben Davis, Phizzle CEO, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board; to serve on Converged Edge Center of Excellence

Phizzle CTO, Ryan Brady, to present Keynote at the IoT Slam 2020 Virtual Conference, August 19th, 2020.

Phizzle CIO, Vijji Suryadevara, to participate in Women in IoT Center of Excellence panel, August 19th, 2020

The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CxOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Phizzle, the leader in software that solves the power and data complexity challenges of edge computing, joins the IoT Community ecosystem of elite IoT thought leaders. Phizzle will work collaboratively with the community to address the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the IoT, IIoT, and Intelligent Edge ecosystems.

Ben Davis, CEO Phizzle, joins the IoT Community board of advisors, and will serve on the IoT Community’s recently formed Converged Edge Center of Excellence (CECoE), which aims to address the rapidly growing needs of the emerging technology frontier – underpinned by the IoT – the edge. The Converged Edge CoE focuses on the 3 C’s of an IoT solutions architecture – Connect, Compute, Control, and their convergence in processes, data, and physical integration.

At the August 19th, IoT Slam 2020 virtual event, Phizzle CTO - Ryan Brady, joins a lineup of elite IoT thought leaders and executives and will give a keynote – titled, “Location, Location, Location, The Power of the Edge. The keynote will explore how moving computing workloads to the edge can have surprising benefits that lead to entirely new ways of interacting with data. Take one classic edge exercise: bringing millions of time series records per second into a time series database from varied IoT data sources. High-performance time series databases require data to be inserted in order. Geographically decentralized networks then lead to significant delays in delivering data to the database. This delay is measured not just in milliseconds but seconds. The larger this window, the more data must be sorted before insertion into the database. This problem of windowing and sorting at the edge is a simple and powerful example of the true value of localized performance computing.

Full details of the Keynote can be viewed here: https://iotslam.com/session/location-location-location-the-power-of-the-edge/

This session will be streamed live at 4.45pm US Eastern (1.45pm Pacific Time)

“Our team is excited to be joining the growing, vibrant community built at IoT Slam over the last five years. The edge market is at a tipping point and we are grateful to come aboard as a Gold member at this time”, said Ben Davis. “We look forward to this long-term partnership creating even more value in the IoT marketplace for customers.”

“We are delighted to welcome Phizzle to our IoT Community. Phizzle is on the cutting edge of innovation across Edge, and will be key in community discussions. We look forward to their insights and expertise.” said David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, VP, Hewlett Packard Fellow, and Global Head of IoT & Edge, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased Phizzle will join our Board of Advisors, and look forward to hearing their learned vision and plans for the intelligent edge and IoT, at our IoT Slam 2020 event on August 19.”

In addition, Phizzle CIO, Vijji Suryadevara, will join an exclusive IoT Community - Women in IoT Center of Excellence (WIoTCoE), panel discussion, alongside fellow industry leaders from SAS, F5, Cisco, IBM, and CBT. The panel is pursuant to the IoT Community’s commitment to the practice and advocacy of gender diversity, inclusion, fairness and equal opportunities across the IoT and broader business, technology and societal landscape; promoting diversity of thought to realise impactful outcomes. The goal of the Women in IoT CoE is to engage and enable organizations and leaders to create and sustain an inclusive culture to advance the development of IoT solutions globally.

Full detail of the WIoTCoE panel can be viewed here:

https://iotslam.com/session/panel-women-in-iot-center-of-excellence-2/

The WIoTCoE panel will be live streamed at 2.00pm US Eastern Time (11.00am Pacific Time)

About Phizzle

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, Phizzle is the first IoT software company to break through the performance requirements of edge device computation, enabling enterprise customers to automate and rely on IoT devices in mission-critical environments. The core innovation in the company’s enterprise-class software stack is Regenerative Engineering™, which solves the power and data complexity challenges typical of edge computing in an entirely new way. Phizzle’s EDGMaker solution benefits many manufacturing, pharmaceutical, transportation, oil and gas, and smart cities initiatives around the world. The company's go-to-market partners include Cisco. Phizzle has a history of creating innovative products from consumer data to machine data. For more information visit phizzle.com.

