The Italian Trade Agency heads to San Francisco to support Italian biotech excellence during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 7th to 10th, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will head to San Francisco to support a delegation of Italian companies operating in the biotech and life science sectors during their participation to the 37th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The initiative is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community.

The Italian delegation will comprise 23 companies and 2 associations (Assobiotec and Farmindustria) belonging to the biotech and life science industry, showcasing the best and latest technologies that set Italy aside from many international competitors as source of innovation and research.

The main event hosted by the Italian Trade Agency will be Italy on the Move, on January 9th, from 6pm to 10pm. The symposium, hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel, will be the perfect opportunity to showcase the impressive achievements and growth potential of Italian companies operating in the biotech and life science sector. A potential that lays in the exceptional research capabilities of Italian researchers and the academic institutions behind their efforts.

For this reason, Italy remains one of the leading countries as far as opportunities for investment in the life sciences sector, offering the ideal business environment to conduct research and development activities, building strategic partnership, financing startups, etc.

The session, opened by representatives of the Italian Institutions, will have as speakers: Francesco Cardinali, JP Morgan Senior Country Officer for Italy; Barbara Lunghi, Head of Italy Equity, Primary Markets at Borsa Italiana – London Stock Exchange Group; Enrique Conterno, President, Lilly Diabetes and Lilly USA; Paolo Fundarò, Chairman of the Board of Intercept; Graziano Seghezzi, Managing Partner of Sofinnova; Marco Simoni, President of the Human Technopole Foundation; and John Carroll, Editor-in-Chief of Endpoints.

To know more about the event, email losangeles@ice.it

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-italian-trade-agency-heads-to-san-francisco-to-support-italian-biotech-excellence-during-the-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300775570.html

SOURCE Italian Trade Agency