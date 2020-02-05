Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Jacobson Company : Acquires 172-Unit Mid-Rise In Downtown Seattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 08:27pm EST

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jacobson Company, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, acquired Alley24, a 172-unit core plus apartment community in Seattle. This is the company's second acquisition in the Seattle market.

Brian Eisendrath, Brandon Smith and Cory Wizenberg of CBRE's Los Angeles office arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower. The CBRE sales team in Seattle sold the deal on behalf of the seller.

Located at 241 Yale Ave N, Alley24 was originally built in 2006 and renovated in 2014. The mid-rise multifamily community has a unit mix comprised of one- and two-bedroom apartments, modern lofts and townhomes.  Units include deluxe condo quality finishes such as designer kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers and oversized windows with views of Lake Union and downtown Seattle. Amenities include two rooftop terraces with fire pit lounge, catering kitchen, media room, 24-hour gym, and striking resident lounge. The Jacobson Company will upgrade many of the units and will improve common area amenities.

The property is in the South Lake Union neighborhood, an area that has grown rapidly due to the presence of many of the world's most prominent tech companies. Alley24 is strategically located within walking distance to many of the area's top employers, including Amazon, Facebook and Google, as well as public transportation and parks. The apartment community is also within walking distance of dozens of the area's most popular dining, retail and entertainment options.

"Given the infill location and the pipeline of 7.2 million square-feet of office space in the submarket, there is a supply and demand imbalance in local multifamily which bodes well for existing product in downtown Seattle such as Alley24," said Larry Jacobson, CEO of The Jacobson Company. "We believe this asset fits into our strategy of long-term ownership of quality assets in outstanding locations.

He added, "In the last three years, the company has aggressively expanded its historically California-based portfolio with large acquisitions in Washington, Colorado and Texas. The company plans to add to its portfolio in Washington State and Colorado in 2020."

Eisendrath added, "In order to provide The Jacobson Company's investors with high going-in cash-on-cash returns, our team helped place long-term low-cost bridge financing that also provided enough in loan proceeds to accommodate a 1031-exchange."

About The Jacobson Company
The Jacobson Company is a private real estate investment company with a 50-year track record of successfully acquiring and operating conventional multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The company is committed to providing its investors with superior risk adjusted returns in the form of distributable cash flow, optimizing the operating performance of its assets, and realizing appreciation over time, all the while remaining steadfast in its adherence to the unwavering ethical principles of Norman Jacobson, the company's founder.

Contact:
Larry Jacobson
310-479-6900

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jacobson-company-acquires-172-unit-mid-rise-in-downtown-seattle-300999938.html

SOURCE The Jacobson Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:36pASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the Oza Oil Field, Niger Delta of Nigeria
AQ
09:31pQualcomm Reports Higher Revenue, Issues Mixed Outlook -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:31pProject Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Project Logistics from the Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:28pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation (GERN)
GL
09:27pREALORD : APPEA welcomes Minister Pitt to resources portfolio
PU
09:26pU.S. must be 'understanding' if China virus impacts trade pledges - agriculture secretary
RE
09:22pZILLOW : Tips to Buy or Sell a House During Listing Season
PU
09:22pDMCI : Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director
PU
09:17pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PLT)
GL
09:16pNutrigenomics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Cost of Medical Treatment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group