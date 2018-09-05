Log in
The Japanese Marine Coatings Market Report: Outlook to 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 05:25pm CEST

The "Marine Coatings Report - Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides single country consumption estimates in both volume and value for marine coatings, with 2016 as the base year and forecasts to 2021.

Product Coverage

Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes (2011-2021) by:

  • Resin (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyl/Styrene/VAE, Others)
  • Application System (Water-based, Solventbased)
  • End Use (DIY/Leisure, New Build, Professional Maintenance/Shipyards)
  • Functional Layer (Primer, Topcoat, Antifouling)

Detailed Prices and Market Values by Type of Resin, Application System, End Use and Type: 2016 and 2015 Average Manufacturers' Selling Price by Product.

Market Shares: 2016 and 2015 Sales Volumes in Metric Tonnes by Company.

Distribution: 2016 Share by Channel (Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales).

Key Topics Covered

1. JP Coatings Background
1.1 JP - Background - Overview
1.2 Key Figures
1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts
1.4.1/2 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters
1.4.3/4 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls
1.4.5/6 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers
1.4.7/8 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls
1.4.9/10 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers
1.4.11/12 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

2. Foreword - Marine Coatings

3. JP - Marine Coatings Overview & Distribution

4. JP - Marine Coatings Product Section
4.1 JP - Market Overview
4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Marine Coatings
4.3.1 Prices and Market Values
4.3.2 Prices and Market Values by Application System
4.3.3 Prices and Market Values by Resin Type
4.3.4 Prices and Market Values by End Use
4.3.5 Prices and Market Values by Functional Layer
4.3.6 End Use: Historical and Forecasts
4.3.7 Application System: Historical and Forecasts
4.3.8 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts
4.3.9 Functional Layer: Historical and Forecasts
4.4 Market Shares: Marine Coatings
4.5 Distribution: Marine Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ww5v8c/the_japanese?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
