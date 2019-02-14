The Judge Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award and ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Talent Award for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent.



Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and the permanent & temporary employees who they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and talent of winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Diamond Awards are given to agencies who have been recognized at least five years in a row.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right career opportunities at U.S. and Canadian companies, The Judge Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 71% of their clients and 72% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry average. With fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earning the Best of Staffing Award, just 35% of the 2019 Best of Staffing winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding client expectations.

“Being recognized as a Best of Staffing Award winner is an honor,” said The Judge Group CEO, Marty Judge, III. “Our focus is on building strong relationships with clients and job seekers as we help them reach their goals. What makes these awards so special is that they are based strictly on feedback from our clients and candidates. It is a validation of the hard work put in by everyone on the Judge team and we are proud to know that we are fulfilling our promise to deliver exceptional service.”

“In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers, procurement professionals, and HR managers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of Staffing Client Diamond winners have set themselves apart from the competition by demonstrating their ongoing commitment to client service, consistently investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client experience at their firm. I’m thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client ratings and testimonials on ClearlyRated.com!”

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. To learn more, visit www.judge.com .

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 35 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 45 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 7,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions .



About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings.

