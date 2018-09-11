The KamaGames-Sponsored Irish Olympic Handball Team Heads to Denmark for Key Training Games

KamaGames, the largest European social mobile poker operator, today proudly announced its support for the Irish Olympic Handball Association (IOHA) as they embark on their journey towards the European Qualifiers in January 2019.

The Irish Olympic Handball team has been quietly becoming more formidable in recent months.

Thanks to determination, dedication and the resources made available by their sponsor, KamaGames, the team are hoping to make their mark in the European Qualifiers early next year.

“The quality of the team takes an exponential leap forward when playing against world-class opponents,” said Julian Eberle, Manager of the Irish Olympic Handball Association, “Players have to be fitter and better prepared”.

As part of the team’s preparation, they will be attending a 3 day training camp in Denmark playing against a number of different teams of different levels. “We are definitely playing one club team in Denmark, TTH Holstebro, and there’ll be friendly games with other local teams too, informal games against proper opposition” Eberle added.

When asked about the importance of sponsorship to smaller, national teams of any sport, Eberle commented, “From a pure financial support, the team is entirely self-funded however prior to KamaGames’ support, we had only been able to paying for 3-4 trips a year. Support makes it possible to compete internationally more often, to have more frequent training sessions, and to attend training camps. It’s made a massive difference for the team.”

Andrey Kuznetsov, CEO of KamaGames said, “We have always been proud of being the main sponsors of the Irish Olympic Handball Association. Being a local, Dublin company ourselves, we are happy to have the opportunity to work with the national sporting team giving our support to local talent wherever we can”.

The Irish Olympic Handball Team will be attending the training camp in Denmark from the 14th to the 16th of September. During this time they will play numerous high-level local teams, honing their skills and preparing them for more international tournaments.

KamaGames will be with them every step of the way.

To learn more visit: https://youtu.be/l9NZbdPfUc4

For more information on KamaGames and its portfolio of products visit www.KamaGames.com.

For more information on the KamaGames Token and the token sale visit https://www.kamagames.io/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005283/en/