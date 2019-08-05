Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The King of Rock ‘N' Roll Returns to the Stage as Elvis Presley Enterprises Presents ELVIS: SEEN/UNSEEN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:17am EDT

One-of-a-kind concert experience featuring brand new, never-before-seen footage, live on-stage performances and special appearances from Jerry Schilling and Priscilla Presley

Elvis Presley™, one of the most iconic entertainers of all time, is set to once again return to the stage for a one-of-a-kind concert experience – ELVIS: SEEN/UNSEEN. This show is one of the most unique concert experiences of recent years, and it will feature all new, never-before-seen footage and amazing on-screen performances from the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, backed live on stage by the one and only TCB Band.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005236/en/

Elvis Unseen. An all new live concert experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Elvis Unseen. An all new live concert experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The first announced dates in the US debut tour include October 30 at The Wellmont Theater (Montclair, NJ), November 1 at Theatre at Westbury (Westbury, NY) and The Music Box at Borgata (Atlantic City, NJ) on November 2.

Marking 50 years since Elvis’ triumphant return to live performing - as he took up his infamous Las Vegas residency in 1969 - the 2019 tour will feature Elvis joined on stage by his original, hand-picked group– The TCB Band featuring Glen Hardin, Ronnie Tutt and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, James Burton.

In addition to an amazing performance, the evening features special appearances by Priscilla Presley and long-term Elvis associate Jerry Schilling, who will be sharing intimate stories, personal photos plus rare home movies.

On the tour, Priscilla Presley said, “We’re back and better than ever! I am honored to be part of this return of Elvis to the stage, and to see The TCB Band once again bringing his music to life with new unseen footage and a few surprises. Jerry Schilling and I will be sharing stories and screening amazingly intimate home movies. This will be a once in a lifetime show... you won’t want to miss.”

For Elvis fans across the country, ELVIS: SEEN/UNSEEN is a chance to experience the man who changed the course of popular music, selling an unparalleled 1 billion records worldwide.

2019 ELVIS: SEEN/UNSEEN Tour Dates:

Fans can purchase early access pre-sale for the upcoming ELVIS: SEEN/UNSEEN Tour Wednesday, August 7 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and general public tickets will go on sale Friday, August 9 starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.com and venue box offices.

For additional information visit www.graceland.com

About Live Nation Clubs & Theatres

Live Nation Clubs & Theatres division promotes nearly 15,000 shows in over 125 venues across the United States. With 78 owned/operated/managed clubs and theaters and 50 additional exclusive or preferred booking partnerships, the Live Nation Entertainment Club & Theatre portfolio, a division of Live Nation, is wide-ranging and includes the legendary Fillmores and the intimate House of Blues clubs throughout the United States. Live Nation Entertainment Clubs & Theatres division is the country’s preeminent live-music venue collection featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology in one-of-a-kind custom-designed environments aimed to bring fans and artists together in unparalleled musical environments.

For booking opportunities, please contact Sean Striegel at seanstriegel@livenation.com.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive six USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2019 it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark, in 2018, it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” In 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland:

Graceland Live: http://www.gracelandlive.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gracelandlive/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gracelandliveconcerts/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/livegraceland
Website: http://www.graceland.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElvisPresleysGraceland
@VisitGraceland on Twitter and Instagram
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGraceland
Livestream events: https://livestream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland/events/3333050
SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, Channel 19: http://www.siriusxm.com/Elvisradio


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aBASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (Aug. 5)
AQ
09:33aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (August 5)
AQ
09:33aNASCENT Technology Announces Appointment of President and CEO
PR
09:32aSQUARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, NVIDIA, or Square?
PR
09:32aAURORA CANNABIS : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Allakos, AMD, Micron Technology, or QUALCOMM?
PR
09:32aApple Rush Company, Inc. partners with AAG-Live in sponsorship of Woodstock Experience 2019
GL
09:32aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:32aKRYSTAL BIOTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:31aCIT : Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit
PR
09:31aMiami International Holdings Reports July 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group