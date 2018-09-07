Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ACAD, ABBV and FB

09/07/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 to July 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The lawsuit alleges ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the ACAD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)
Class Period: May 30, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that AbbVie issued false and misleading statements, in both press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the results of the Company's $7.5 billion modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on May 29, 2018 (the "Tender Offer"). Specifically, the complaint alleges that before the opening of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company announced that it expected to acquire 71.4 million of its shares tendered at or below $105 per share. As a result of this news, the price of AbbVie securities significantly increased. However, after the close of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company released materially different results for the Tender Offer due to certain omissions, announcing that the Company expected to acquire only those shares tendered at or below $103 per share. Upon this news, AbbVie shares fell from a close of $103.01 per share on May 30, 2018, to a close of $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

Get additional information about the ABBV lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/abbvie-inc?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
Class Period: October 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

According to the complaint, Facebook, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook’s privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook’s Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook’s efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook’s Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook’s financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
