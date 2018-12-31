The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, MGI, MDR and DXC

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Class Period: April 25, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) at the beginning of the year the Company changed its North American Advantage Customer Loyalty Program by extending the discount qualification period from quarterly to semi-annual and created additional incentive tiers which was intended to, and did, result in “higher overall discounts” for its doctor customers and substantial reduction of the average sales price (ASP); (2) in Q3 the Company initiated a new Invisalign product promotion that resulted in substantial reduction of its ASP; (3) the promotions and discounts would materially impact net income as a result of reduced profit margins; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 to November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, MoneyGram International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR)

Class Period: January 24, 2018 to October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

During the class period, McDermott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that DXC Technology Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (b) the Company’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (c) in light of the above, the Company’s revenue and financial performance guidance for the fiscal year 2019 and its reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis.

