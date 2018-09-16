Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 to August 7, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the AMPE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)
Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Nevro Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NVRO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)
Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Papa John’s International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John’s executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PZZA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 to April 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Philip Morris allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)
Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

According to the complaint, Qurate allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the QRTEA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo gets off the mark for Juventus
AQ
08:57pDEUTSCHE BANK : to shift more assets to Frankfurt, ringfence UK operations after Brexit
RE
08:54pITALIAN SERIE A : Ronaldo scores 1st league goal for Juventus and adds a 2nd
AQ
08:48pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 Rumored to Bring Major Design Changes
AQ
08:48pALMOST ALL COMPUTERS VULNERABLE TO NEW COLD BOOT ATTACK : F-Secure
AQ
08:48pFINANCE 101 : What to Know About Money in College
PU
08:45pEL NASR CLOTHES & TEXTILES KABO : Kabo standalone profits rise to LE29m in FY2017/18
AQ
08:45pGOLDEN COAST : 1st phase of Golden Coast's subscription shares covered 71.52%
AQ
08:45pINTERNATIONAL FOR LEASING INCOLEASE : IncoLEASE announces its fair value at LE36.98/share
AQ
08:44pPOLICE : Man faked Down syndrome, hired caregivers to bathe him and change diapers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2AMAZON.COM : It's Not All Amazon. Small Stocks Are Powering the Market Higher
3HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Billionaire Squire Goes On The Hunt Over H&m
4UAE's Brooge Petroleum plans to float 40 percent stake in London IPO
5NIKE : NIKE : NikeBoycott Is Over. Why Retail Activism Rarely Changes Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.