The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APHA, CURO and TDOC

12/26/2018 | 06:46pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)
Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the APHA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Class Period: July 31, 2018 to October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

Get additional information about the CURO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)
Class Period: March 3, 2016 to December 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (iv) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TDOC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
