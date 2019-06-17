Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APYX, NOK, HRTX and TUSK

06/17/2019 | 09:11am EDT

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. 

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)
Class Period: August 1, 2018 to April 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Apyx Medical Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the APYX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apyx-medical-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK)
Class Period: April 15, 2015 to March 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2019

According to the complaint, Nokia Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ("Alcatel") maintained insufficient internal controls and was materially non-compliant in its business practices; (ii) Nokia had failed to conduct adequate due diligence into Alcatel prior to its acquisition; (iii) subsequent to the completion of Nokia’s acquisition of Alcatel, the Company maintained insufficient internal controls over the integration of Alcatel’s businesses; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, at all relevant times, Nokia was at risk of serious criminal and civil penalties; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NOK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nokia-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)
Class Period: October 31, 2018 to April 30, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the HRTX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/heron-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)
Class Period: October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that  totaled over $1.8  billion;  (2)  specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.   

Get additional information about the TUSK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mammoth-energy-services-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
