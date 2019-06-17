The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APYX, NOK, HRTX and TUSK

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Apyx Medical Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK)

Class Period: April 15, 2015 to March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2019

According to the complaint, Nokia Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ("Alcatel") maintained insufficient internal controls and was materially non-compliant in its business practices; (ii) Nokia had failed to conduct adequate due diligence into Alcatel prior to its acquisition; (iii) subsequent to the completion of Nokia’s acquisition of Alcatel, the Company maintained insufficient internal controls over the integration of Alcatel’s businesses; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, at all relevant times, Nokia was at risk of serious criminal and civil penalties; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 to April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Class Period: October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

