The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASNA, RLGY, LB and KPTI

07/26/2019 | 09:41am EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ASNA)
Class Period: September 16, 2015 to June 8, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Throughout the class period, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the ANN Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (b) in order to mask the true condition of Ann, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP;  (c) many of the brands acquired in the ANN Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statements; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company, its operations and prospects.

Get additional information about the ASNA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ascena-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)
Class Period: February 24, 2017 to May 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RLGY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)
Class Period: May 31, 2018 to November 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Throughout the class period, L Brands, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Get additional information about the LB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)
Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the KPTI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
