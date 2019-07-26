The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASNA, RLGY, LB and KPTI

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ASNA)

Class Period: September 16, 2015 to June 8, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Throughout the class period, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the ANN Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (b) in order to mask the true condition of Ann, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (c) many of the brands acquired in the ANN Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statements; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company, its operations and prospects.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 to May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 to November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Throughout the class period, L Brands, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

