The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BOX, ZUO, DBD and INS

07/26/2019 | 09:43am EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)
Class Period: November 28, 2018 to June 3, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

According to the complaint, Box, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)  the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue  would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the BOX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)
Class Period: April 12, 2018 to May 30, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Zuora, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company  would  focus  on  implementing  RevPro  for  new  customers  ahead  of  the  deadline  to  comply  with  accounting  standard  ASC  606;  (2)  as  a  result,  the  Company  lacked  adequate  resources  to  integrate  RevPro  with  the  core  business;  (3) the  Company  would  focus  on  RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5)  the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement  new  accounting  standards  such  as  ASC  606;  (6)  after  the  deadline  for  ASC  606  compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the ZUO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zuora-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)
Class Period: February 14, 2017 to July 4, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that:  (1) that, as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) that the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) that the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) that, as a result of the expected contract  runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained  service  technicians;  (5) that, as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and  (7) that, as a  result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the DBD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS)
Class Period: January 23, 2019 to May 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Throughout the class period, Intelligent Systems Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the “financial expert” on the Company’s Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group; (2) the Company’s CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Intelligent Systems’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or  misleading  and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
