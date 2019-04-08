The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAG, CVS, CNDT and NTNX

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: May 21, 2015 to February 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that CVS Health Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 to November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that by February 2018, defendants began to represent to investors that Conduent had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, as demonstrated by defendants’ admissions on November 7, 2018, those representations were false, and Conduent remained mired in inadequate technology and third-party agreements that it had been saddled with upon its divestiture from Xerox. During a November 7, 2018 conference call, CEO Ashok Vemuri stated “we have had continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor. The performance issues stem from the vendors inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contracts which we inherited.” Vemuri also noted that an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted client and delivery performance.”

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTNX)

Class Period: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The complaint concerns whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins. On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations. Management acknowledged that "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" were the reasons for the weak guidance. On this news, Nutanix's share price fell from $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a closing price of $33.70 on March 1, 2019.

