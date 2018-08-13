The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COOL, UNM, FIZZ and NWL

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 to June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the true nature of (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: October 27, 2016 to May 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Unum Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (ii) the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (iii) the Company had grossly miscalculated the actuarial assumptions underlying its long-term care business; (iv) premium price hikes could not sustainably offset increasing losses related to the Company’s long-term care business; (v) the Company was subject to a much greater risk of catastrophic losses and major reserve charges than represented to investors; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would not be able to maintain its long-term care interest adjusted loss ratio in the 85% to 90% range.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 to July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that National Beverage Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it “employs methods that no other company does in this area—VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita).” National Beverage asserted that it “utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible.” Then on June 26, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 to January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Newell Brands Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendants’ representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company’s operating performance.

