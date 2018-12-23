The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, RBBN, TSRO and MGI

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Costco Wholesale Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 4, 2018, Costco announces that “in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems.” Following this news, shares of Costco fell from a close of $231.68 on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 the following day.

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 to March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Sonus Networks, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been “pulled forward” to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and (4) the “backlog” of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Class Period: November 4, 2016 to November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

The complaint alleges Tesaro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 to November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period MoneyGram International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

