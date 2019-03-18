Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, CVS, CTL and USX

03/18/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)
Class Period: February 14, 2018 to December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

According to the complaint, DBV Technologies S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the DBVT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2015 to February 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period CVS Health Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the CVS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)
Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

During the class period, CenturyLink, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the CTL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/centurylink-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)
Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress’s dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization and driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress’s dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress’s OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress’s insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress’s cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company’s internal expectations.

Get additional information about the USX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
