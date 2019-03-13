The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, KHC, CTL and INGN

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 to December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

According to the complaint, DBV Technologies S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

Class Period: May 4, 2017 to February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (a) Kraft Heinz had been materially overstating the value of certain of its important product lines; (b) Kraft Heinz’s intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with, at least, its Kraft natural cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts, U.S. Refrigerated and Canadian retail businesses were materially impaired; (c) Kraft Heinz had been employing improper accounting policies, procedures, and associated with its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors; (d) Kraft Heinz had been improperly accounting for the costs of products sold; (e) Kraft Heinz had been operating with material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including those controls related to the accounting and disclosure of new accounting standards, its cost of products sold, its procurement function, the impairment of goodwill and the impairment of intangible assets; (f) Kraft Heinz’s operating results were materially misstated and Defendants’ disclosures related thereto were materially false and misleading; (g) Kraft Heinz’s financial statements contained material errors, were presented in violation of GAAP and were materially false and misleading; (h) the risk factor disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (i) the MD&A disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (j) the representations about Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (k) the certifications issued by Defendants Hees, Basilio and Knopf on Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (l) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kraft Heinz’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Throughout the class period, CenturyLink, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INGN)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 to February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Inogen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market (“TAM”) for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen’s domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment (“HME”) providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen’s business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

