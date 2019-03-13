Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, KHC, CTL and INGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:52am EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)
Class Period: February 14, 2018 to December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

According to the complaint, DBV Technologies S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the DBVT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)
Class Period: May 4, 2017 to February 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (a) Kraft Heinz had been materially overstating the value of certain of its important product lines; (b) Kraft Heinz’s intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with, at least, its Kraft natural cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts, U.S. Refrigerated and Canadian retail businesses were materially impaired; (c) Kraft Heinz had been employing improper accounting policies, procedures, and associated with its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors; (d) Kraft Heinz had been improperly accounting for the costs of products sold; (e) Kraft Heinz had been operating with material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including those controls related to the accounting and disclosure of new accounting standards, its cost of products sold, its procurement function, the impairment of goodwill and the impairment of intangible assets; (f) Kraft Heinz’s operating results were materially misstated and Defendants’ disclosures related thereto were materially false and misleading; (g) Kraft  Heinz’s  financial  statements  contained  material  errors,  were presented in violation of GAAP and were materially false and misleading; (h) the risk factor disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (i) the MD&A disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (j) the representations about Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (k) the certifications issued by Defendants Hees, Basilio and Knopf on Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (l) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kraft Heinz’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Get additional information about the KHC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)
Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Throughout the class period, CenturyLink, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the CTL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/centurylink-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INGN)
Class Period: November 8, 2017 to February 26, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Inogen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market (“TAM”) for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen’s domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment (“HME”) providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen’s business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

Get additional information about the INGN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/inogen-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aBARCLAYS : Absa Group Improves Performance
AQ
11:11aFAMILYMART UNY : Companies fined for misleading public
AQ
11:10aSHIFTPIXY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09aDISCOVERY : HGTV PICKS UP 16 NEW EPISODES OF ‘HOME TOWN'
PU
11:09aCIMC TIANDA : Cct (1) exceeded the ann cap & (2) revised the annual caps
PU
11:09aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Ic bus announces 2018 dealer of the year, pursuit of excellence and diamond dealer award winners
PU
11:09aCNIM : Join CNIM & Bertin on ITER Business Forum from March 26 to 28
PU
11:09aVICTREX : and Bond pioneer 3D printing for PAEK parts with maximized performance
PU
11:09aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Largest Onshore Wind Turbine Prototype Installed and Operating in the Netherlands
PU
11:09aBANCA SISTEMA : Bank of Italy authorized Atlantide's acquisition and subsequent merger
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4NIKKEI : Europe shares claw higher as investors hope UK rejects no-deal Brexit
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.